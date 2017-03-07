Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you

Sunita Vellapally
Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Orange
With modern homes having smaller spaces and open-plan layouts, the area available for the kitchen is limited. It’s often integrated into the living and dining areas, so it needs to be functional as well as aesthetically appealing, besides having sufficient storage and all the essential appliances.

The L-shaped layout is a great solution for small spaces, especially when the kitchen needs to be crammed into a narrow corner or an elongated section of the room. With careful planning and the guidance of a design professional, it can work efficiently in even the smallest of spaces. Today, we’ve put together images of 12 well-designed L-shaped kitchens to inspire you.

1. Tropical blue

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

This modern kitchen has a white and wood combination that is typical of the minimalist style. However, the use of a contrast blue backsplash of glass tiles and clever lighting that enhances its brightness brings a refreshing feel to the kitchen.

2. Simply elegant

homify Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The combination of dark laminates and muted silver brings an air of elegance to a narrow space, like in this kitchen. It’s a simple, no-fuss layout that includes storage for keeping the counters clutter-free.

3. Refreshing contrast

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

In a tiny apartment that has a minimalist theme, which employs neutral shades, the use of turquoise blue laminates on the kitchen cabinets helps to break the monotony. Since it is used only in a small section of the open-plan social space, the colour doesn’t dominate.

4. Vintage warmth

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

An L-shaped layout can also work in a larger kitchen that has a table for casual meals, like in this vintage country-style kitchen that uses wood and wicker to perfection. The same tones and finishes are carried through to the table to enhance the warmth in the area.

5. Casually modern

Vintage Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Vintage Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

In a loft apartment, where the social spaces are integrated into a large hall, the modern light wood laminates contrast with the painted brick wall in the background to present a casual setting that is relaxing and contemporary.

6. Cool white

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

White is a popular colour for smaller spaces and is perfect for this small L-shaped kitchen in a studio unit. One side of the L acts as a partition between the kitchen and the bedroom with the top left open for a sense of airiness. The blind can be pulled down for providing privacy in the bedroom.


7. Naturally bright

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a small studio apartment, when the only option is to set the kitchen near the windows, it’s best to design the counters so that the workspaces benefit from natural lighting. Additionally, using white helps to reflect the brightness throughout the rest of the home.

8. Snow white

homify Scandinavian style kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has an all-white kitchen that blends well with its minimalist theme. The only contrast is provided by the wood finish on the countertops. It’s sophisticated and functional with ample storage and workspace.

9. Green corner

Квартира в Перово , Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера
Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера

Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера
Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера
Симуков Святослав частный дизайнер интерьера

In a tiny apartment, where the only space for the kitchen is in a corner, instead of sticking to the white and neutral shades, this one uses neon green to bring a stunning effect that makes the small space memorable.

10. Perfectly merged

Kitchen, Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen

Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen

Clever layouts make small spaces integrate into a well-knit unit, like in this apartment with an open-plan design. The L-shaped layout helps to partition the kitchen and the study area, while the extension of shelves along the wall ties the two areas together effortlessly.

11. Neutral sophistication

#1, ARCHE VISTA
ARCHE VISTA

ARCHE VISTA
ARCHE VISTA
ARCHE VISTA

Instead of using a single colour, a combination of several neutral shades such as white, brown and grey can bring together a sophisticated kitchen. The design includes a two-tiered counter on one side of the L, which serves as a bar counter for entertaining guests.

12. A bold wall

homify Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this home, the kitchen wall is painted in bold purple to add a unique element, which brings warmth and brightens up the space, besides acting as a visual separator between the kitchen and the dining area.

For more L-shaped kitchen layouts, see this ideabook.

15 images of homes with LED lights
Which of these kitchen designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


