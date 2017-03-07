12 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you

With modern homes having smaller spaces and open-plan layouts, the area available for the kitchen is limited. It’s often integrated into the living and dining areas, so it needs to be functional as well as aesthetically appealing, besides having sufficient storage and all the essential appliances.
The L-shaped layout is a great solution for small spaces, especially when the kitchen needs to be crammed into a narrow corner or an elongated section of the room. With careful planning and the guidance of a design professional, it can work efficiently in even the smallest of spaces. Today, we’ve put together images of 12 well-designed L-shaped kitchens to inspire you.
This modern kitchen has a white and wood combination that is typical of the minimalist style. However, the use of a contrast blue backsplash of glass tiles and clever lighting that enhances its brightness brings a refreshing feel to the kitchen.
The combination of dark laminates and muted silver brings an air of elegance to a narrow space, like in this kitchen. It’s a simple, no-fuss layout that includes storage for keeping the counters clutter-free.
In a tiny apartment that has a minimalist theme, which employs neutral shades, the use of turquoise blue laminates on the kitchen cabinets helps to break the monotony. Since it is used only in a small section of the open-plan social space, the colour doesn’t dominate.
An L-shaped layout can also work in a larger kitchen that has a table for casual meals, like in this vintage country-style kitchen that uses wood and wicker to perfection. The same tones and finishes are carried through to the table to enhance the warmth in the area.
In a loft apartment, where the social spaces are integrated into a large hall, the modern light wood laminates contrast with the painted brick wall in the background to present a casual setting that is relaxing and contemporary.
White is a popular colour for smaller spaces and is perfect for this small L-shaped kitchen in a studio unit. One side of the L acts as a partition between the kitchen and the bedroom with the top left open for a sense of airiness. The blind can be pulled down for providing privacy in the bedroom.
In a small studio apartment, when the only option is to set the kitchen near the windows, it’s best to design the counters so that the workspaces benefit from natural lighting. Additionally, using white helps to reflect the brightness throughout the rest of the home.
This home has an all-white kitchen that blends well with its minimalist theme. The only contrast is provided by the wood finish on the countertops. It’s sophisticated and functional with ample storage and workspace.
In a tiny apartment, where the only space for the kitchen is in a corner, instead of sticking to the white and neutral shades, this one uses neon green to bring a stunning effect that makes the small space memorable.
Clever layouts make small spaces integrate into a well-knit unit, like in this apartment with an open-plan design. The L-shaped layout helps to partition the kitchen and the study area, while the extension of shelves along the wall ties the two areas together effortlessly.
Instead of using a single colour, a combination of several neutral shades such as white, brown and grey can bring together a sophisticated kitchen. The design includes a two-tiered counter on one side of the L, which serves as a bar counter for entertaining guests.