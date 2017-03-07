12 pictures of L-shaped kitchens to inspire you

With modern homes having smaller spaces and open-plan layouts, the area available for the kitchen is limited. It’s often integrated into the living and dining areas, so it needs to be functional as well as aesthetically appealing, besides having sufficient storage and all the essential appliances.

The L-shaped layout is a great solution for small spaces, especially when the kitchen needs to be crammed into a narrow corner or an elongated section of the room. With careful planning and the guidance of a design professional, it can work efficiently in even the smallest of spaces. Today, we’ve put together images of 12 well-designed L-shaped kitchens to inspire you.