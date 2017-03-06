16 separators that can be custom built to suit your home

Separators that are used to partially divide sections of a large room are made of several materials like wood, plastic fiber, glass and even fabrics. While some separators or screens are permanently fixed onto the floor or wall, some are temporary and can be moved to different sections of the house wherever they conform to materials, shapes and structural designs available in the area. Though majority of screens are created for complete concealment of areas from public view there are some of those who want to just create a line of separation without cutting off the areas.

Separators in open floor spaces that do not create visual separation between different rooms are generally used as a focus point of decoration. In this idea-book we will present 16 interesting screens created out of wood that divide spaces into distinct rooms with furniture and decor suited to each local zone. These combinations of portable and temporary wooden structures perform multiple functions as shelves to stack decor, bringing color, redirecting traffic and adding decorative element.