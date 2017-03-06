16 separators that can be custom built to suit your home

Separators that are used to partially divide sections of a large room are made of several materials like wood, plastic fiber, glass and even fabrics. While some separators or screens are permanently fixed onto the floor or wall, some are temporary and can be moved to different sections of the house wherever they conform to materials, shapes and structural designs available in the area. Though majority of screens are created for complete concealment of areas from public view there are some of those who want to just create a line of separation without cutting off the areas.
Separators in open floor spaces that do not create visual separation between different rooms are generally used as a focus point of decoration. In this idea-book we will present 16 interesting screens created out of wood that divide spaces into distinct rooms with furniture and decor suited to each local zone. These combinations of portable and temporary wooden structures perform multiple functions as shelves to stack decor, bringing color, redirecting traffic and adding decorative element.
This wall divider made out of rectangular shapes created and framed in wood creates a visible barrier between living room and other sections of the house. This divider with wide beams also acts as a shelf for decor pieces that can be lit up at night with recessed lights within the shelves. An advantage with this type of thoughtfully designed divider is that it is inexpensive and can be easily customized to fit into the desired region with help from professional carpenter. While straight lines and angular shapes of the screen suit the decoration and furniture you currently own it can also be made with curved lines for a stylish edge.
Japanese style divider to separate house into distinct areas.
Wooden slats set at precise intervals within a framework has been created within a gap in the wall to create a visible barrier between rest of the house and eclectic dining area. This is an inexpensive way to create a barrier that has been covered with fiber on the lower region for artistic effect. Adding screens like these maintain privacy between dining and living areas if some unexpected guests drop in at home.
Open separator with wide shelves is a permanent structure that can be used to store things that can be used by people on both sides of the barrier.
This elegant wooden screen performs twin functions as divider with carved panel at the center and rack with wide shelves at the sides. The white panel with etched artwork may look fairly a fairly ordinary installation but the wide wooden panels give it an exotic feel!.
Wooden slats with vertical and horizontal layout create space division without affecting flow of light and air. The barrier with floor-to-ceiling slats makes this region of the living room appear like a cozy den without feeling barricaded against the rest of the house.
An interesting way make the wall separator modern and striking is to place them within bright pieces so they stand out against the environment. Here the ladder style wall separator has been created by dressing railings with wooden strips which enhances their color as the wood glows against glass. The blue wall opposite it with multi-dimensional mirrors adds to the charm of this region.
Permanent room dividers with long wooden panels can become portable if they are supported on wheels. Using plants and small creepers along the railings makes a delightful dining area.
This divider is more of a piece of art than a divider with its elegant curves and sparkling white surfaces. The glossy finish of this furniture may make your artistically inclined guest consider it as a piece of abstract sculpture. It would best not to keep any decor pieces on it to retain the look of the modern living room.
White stand style separator with wide shelves can be used as a decoration rack to store treasures and this floor to ceiling length permanent divider looks like a gallery installation! This free standing shelf style separator is very popular among decorators as it can be accessed from both sides.
This divine divider created with slim pieces of wood set within a wide frame like a beautiful piece of art is just the kind of divider that can be used as a decorative wall in the living room. The unusual design that stands between living room and other sections of the house is a wonderful way to turn a vacant space into an improvised wall.
The color theme in this region is predominantly neutral and the dark brown natural wood divider brings a pleasant change and is is commonly used when owners seek neutral tones. The wood separator with unique design which appear like gaps in the wood brings an old world charm to the region.
This attractive piece of decor is just the ideal color for decoration and division of spaces. Painted a lovely golden hue this metal divider is cut by pressure machines to get the right grooves and curves before being painted and placed within the frame. It adds to the luxurious touch the designers want to give to this living room.
An eclectic bedroom decorated is smartly divided into sleeping quarters and conversation zone in an elegant way without walls. The neutral panels are permanently fixed between floor and ceiling with sufficient gap to allow air and light from windows in the bedroom.
Mixing styles can an ideal alternative for people seeking to make their living spaces impressive and worthy of admiration when guests view the arrangement. This inexpensive screen made of wooden slats is strong and durable that only needs regular maintenance with touches of varnish and polish to shine as new.
The design of this bewitching panel shows how carefully planned designs can enhance the interior decor of a room and add to layout of furniture and background color. The cutouts in the wood that seem random show how extra effect can be achieved with little imagination if one chooses the right design and location.
Here are some more Stunning ideas to divide spaces without building walls.