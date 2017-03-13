15 great ideas to renovate your patio at a minimal cost

After a few years, every patio starts to look worn out since it’s exposed to the natural elements. Renovating the patio may be on your wish list, but with a limited budget, it often loses out to more important things such as saving up for a vacation or buying gifts for your family and relatives during festivals. Before you know it, a couple of years would have gone by without remodelling your patio.

At homify, we understand the constraints that homeowners face. To make things easier, we have put together a list of ideas to inspire you to get started on renovating your patio. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, since these tasks can be done by you one at a time, whenever you have the time and money for it. Of course, there may be a few things for which you need professional help, and these can be postponed until you save up for it. Here are 15 ideas that you can copy to transform your patio and refresh it.