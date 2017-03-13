Your browser is out-of-date.

15 great ideas to renovate your patio at a minimal cost

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern garden
After a few years, every patio starts to look worn out since it’s exposed to the natural elements. Renovating the patio may be on your wish list, but with a limited budget, it often loses out to more important things such as saving up for a vacation or buying gifts for your family and relatives during festivals. Before you know it, a couple of years would have gone by without remodelling your patio.

At homify, we understand the constraints that homeowners face. To make things easier, we have put together a list of ideas to inspire you to get started on renovating your patio. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, since these tasks can be done by you one at a time, whenever you have the time and money for it. Of course, there may be a few things for which you need professional help, and these can be postponed until you save up for it. Here are 15 ideas that you can copy to transform your patio and refresh it.

1. Lay tiles in a section, using the most economical outdoor tiles. Choose neutral tones as they always look sophisticated, and create borders with pebbles or stone for a fabulous feature!

homify Modern garden
2. Add a wooden deck. It brings a tidy look to the yard, and you can install it yourself!

Landscaped terrace Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Building,Window,House,Grass,Flooring,Residential area,Real estate,Fixture,Facade
3. Put together a low-maintenance garden using small shrubs and stones. Preferably plant drought-resistant shrubs so that you don’t have to use too much water on them, especially in the summer months when the water supply is irregular.

homify Minimalist style garden
4. Organize your patio by throwing away old and unused things that are stashed in a corner. Transform the ambiance from a storage yard to a relaxing space by installing a concrete planter or a green wall.

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
5. Use wood and concrete for some D-I-Y furniture such as simple benches and tables

Terrace Aayam Consultants Modern balcony, veranda & terrace terrace,rooftop terrace
See this article for some interesting garden furniture ideas.

6. Concrete is a material that doesn’t cost much. It looks neat and elegant and is always trendy

Casa IRT / Arkylab, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
7. Create different areas in your patio; you can add these one at a time – a barbeque area, garden, play area for the kids…

CASA MAYOR / BJG, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
8. A few lovely hanging pots or wall planters can add a charming touch to your patio

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden Plant,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Botany,Flower,Terrestrial plant,Organism,Art,Grass,Adaptation
9. A wild garden is very economical!

INDUSTRIAL,LIBERTY,MODERNO, MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER" MARA GAGLIARDI 'INTERIOR DESIGNER' Garden Swim baths & ponds
10. Add a couple of sun umbrellas and deck chairs for creating a relaxing space on your patio

homify Modern garden
11. A wooden deck at the entrance is elegant. For an eye-catching element, add a fountain.

OFICINA DE ARQUITECTURA , D'ODORICO arquitectura D'ODORICO arquitectura Commercial spaces Offices & stores
12. Paint the wall in a bold colour to change the look of the patio completely

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows open space design
13. Build a barbecue. It doesn’t have to be expensive. There are many designs that you can copy.

Las Mejores 4 Ideas de Barbacoas para un bello Jardin , Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Fire pits & barbecues
14. Get creative and play around with the most economical materials – concrete, brick and recycled wood. When combined well, they result in a cool and relaxing setting like this one.

LIVINGS, decomania decomania Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
15. This may require saving up a bit of money, but your patio will look lovely with stone cladding on the wall

Remodelación de Casa Bosques, Alejandra Zavala P. Alejandra Zavala P.
See this ideabook for more inspiration for creating a beautiful patio for your home.

A beautiful double-storied house in Vadodara, Gujarat
Which of these ideas are you going to try? Comment below to let us know.


No, Thanks