​ 7 options to cover the shower area

Even if your shower is right above the bathtub having a curtain accentuates the area and gives it an identity that is uniquely different from other hardware in the area. When a shower is enclosed in an opaque or transparent enclosure then having a curtain around it does not make sense. In a small bathroom adding a curtain to separate that area from rest of the bathroom will give a sense of space and privacy to users.

This cream creation with simple rings matches the color of sanitary-ware in the bathroom and provides a striking contrast to light brown decor of cupboards and coffee tone wall tiles. Shower curtains with colorful motifs, ruffles or cheeky slogans can add fun element to a simple bathroom and give a boost to your sense of style.