Fantastic Reading Corners For Every Mood

A bay window is a stunning addition to any house. It is an interesting and stylish feature from the outside and the inside of the house. The wrap around windows provide a small corner in which to view the outside world. It can also provide a small pocket sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the house. If the bay window has a seat, then this provides the perfect position for reading. This bay window illustrates this well. This bay window has the potential to be a great reading corner. It has the comfortable seat and ample natural light for reading. Consider enhancing the appeal of this seat by using a variety of pillows to create a cosy, comfortable atmosphere.

At the end of a long, busy week it is a wonderful pastime to sit in a cosy corner and escape into the pages of a book. A private, cosy reading corner is a great addition to any house, and it is not difficult to create. A reading corner can be designed from any quiet, unused corner, all you need is a comfortable chair, a source of light and a small table. Be creative and bold with the reading corner design. This is a place to relax and unwind. For more inspiration see Creating the Perfect Reading Area.