6 Compact study ideas for a small apartment

Tiny homes, tiny rooms and tinier budgets have left no space for a study in most homes in the big cities of India. It's one of those things that people strike off their list first if they are pressed for space. But a study allows one the comfort of studying, working from home and for some it's not an option but an occupational necessity. Here are 6 ideas to include a compact study in your home without wasting space.
A study in the bedroom is the best way to include a study at home. A colourful compact study like this one made of wood and with a retractable swivel plastic chair, is cheap, sturdy and easy to maintain. Opt for some wall hanging wooden box shelves to save space. Colouring these shelves partially or entirely will make them look more funky. A narrow table that can be lifted or folded like a classroom chair table will also utilize space more effectively.
Those who have an overcrowded bedroom with no space for a study needn't despair. A corner of the living room can easily be turned into a study with some innovative use of space. A few parallel horizontal shelves on a wall in the living room and L shaped wooden table below it can turn the smallest of corners into a compact study. To make the small study corner look more subtle go for white coloured shelves, table and chair.
Those who don't have a free corner in the living room can opt for an even more space saving idea like having a pull out foldable study table in a bookshelf. Opting for a dark pull out study table in a white bookshelf or vice versa can make the compact study area look more striking. Keep a neutral chair close by that can be pulled up whenever one needs to use one's laptop or write something.
Another great compact study idea is to place a wooden ledge inside the home along a window and turn this into a table. Shelves cab be added on the wall on one side to create storage area for things, while the wooden ledge along the window can extend over to the wall below the shelves and provide further study space. With a couple of colourfully upholstered chairs, a wooden ledge along a window like this can be turned into a happy study space for two. Here's a slightly bigger study area next to a window.
Some homes have a nook that was originally designed for a cupboard or passage and now lies unused. Turning such an area into a study space would be the ideal thing to do for those crunched for space. A bright wallpaper on one wall, paintings, a bright chair and neutral table and wall shelves will help liven up a dingy corner like this one and turn it into a private study area.
A study area can also be created in a bunk bed kind of space. This study table and chair fitted into the space below a bunk bed is perfect for a single child's room. The top portion that can be reached with a ladder is a comfy bed, while a cabinet and study nook utilize the space below.
Check out these 5 compact wardrobe ideas.