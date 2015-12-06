6 ideas for a stunning photo wall

A blank wall is like a blank slate. Fill it up with something creative, imaginative and most importantly with something that speaks for the people living in that room. A photo wall is a good way to do that. Photos say a lot about the people living in a home with very little effort. However even a photo wall can be of many kinds and each kind brings forth something different. Here are 6 ideas for a photo wall.
A good way to create an eye catching photo wall is to mix and match. Be it round frames or square frames, mirrors or pictures, painted plates or photographs, be adventurous and mix and match various things on a wall to create an unusual wall. Keep in mind to not go over the top and balance things out by opting to keep all the other walls plain. Here's another mix and match wall idea.
A memory wall is a wall decorated with photographs of the people living in that home. Be it a young couple just starting out or an old married couple living in the same home for decades, a photo wall can work for anyone. A black and white photo wall against a light backdrop looks particularly stunning specially if the frames are white instead of a dark colour. This pale pink memory wall with black and white photographs is a good example of a classy photo wall.
Those who feel photographs are too personal and are looking for a more impersonal idea for a wall in the living or dining area can opt for a poster wall. Be it a bunch of classic movie posters, bright retro ad's, book cover posters or just a mishmash of posters of different kinds in subtle shades like on the wall here designed by ALBA NAJERA, a poster wall is a good way to create a feature wall and change the mood of the room.
Photographs, pictures or posters in light colours or with light inlay look more stunning against a dark wall. The pictures on this dark royal blue wall pop out more because of the sharp contrast between the dark backdrop and the light pictures. A contrasting dark wall with light pictures can liven up a forgotten corner of any home.
If dark walls contrast well with light coloured pictures, the beauty of bright pictures is best brought out by a light coloured wall. A light wall also gives one the advantage of choosing pictures of any colour. All colours stand out well against a neutral light wall, but even amongst them a white wall gives photos and pictures an extra edge.
Finally those who are open to trying something even bolder, can turn a high resolution photograph into a wallpaper . A striking photograph like the one of the wave here designed by DEMURAL is a great idea for a bold photo wall. It would however be a good idea to just turn a single wall into a bold wallpaper wall.
Here are 6 other ways to make a wall fantastic.