6 ideas for a stylish rustic home

The word rustic also reminds one of trees and the natural beauty of a hillside. Those who love the serene beauty of the hills can add a piece of furniture to their home which is shaped like a log of wood. This coffee table designed by HELÔ MARQUES ASSOCIADOS fashioned out of half a log of wood with a glass inserted in the centre is a classic example of that.

Here are some pure white bedrooms with a hint of rustic charm.