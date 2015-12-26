Small Home Office Designs

A home office is an area in the home in which work related to a specific profession is carried out. It is work that requires concentration and organisation. To create the best climate for this to happen there must be privacy, separation, natural light, organisation, a positive colour scheme and a clear working space. This office has all of those things. This office is separate from the rest of the home, it faces this huge window allowing natural light to flood in, and has the beautiful natural palate that creates a calm atmosphere. One of the most important elements of this home office has been the clear, organised desk space. All but the most important papers have been removed and put always, allowing for a calm and considered work approach.

To work from home is wonderful but can sometimes be frustrating. The convenience is great, but sometimes the lack of separation and privacy issues can make the situation more challenging than expected. By designing and organising a home office carefully many of these issues can be avoided. When planning for a home office consider how it will be used, and by who? Think about privacy, separation, and organisation. By taking these things into account anyone can create a wonderful and functional home office. For more inspiration see Office Spaces.