Turn your bed into a reading spot

Those who love to read would love nothing more than a home made of just books. Kind of like a Hansel and Gretel fantasy, except that you read your way out of this one. While a 'book house' maybe a little difficult to make, incorporating a bookshelf into one's bed is far easier. So here are 6 ways to incorporate a bookshelf in a bed and get a bit closer to that bookworm fantasy.
If there can be a bookshelf on three sides of the bed why should one leave the back of a bed unused? Use the back of the bed to create a bookshelf like this one. The back of the bookshelf can also act as a solid wooden headboard for the bed. However, with such a bed-bookshelf the bed can not be placed against a wall and thus the furniture in the room will have to be placed a little more innovatively.
This wooden bed bookshelf is both practical and beautiful. The lower portion of this rustic wooden bed has shelves on three sides which can be used to store books and magazines. Whatever one wants to read will be just an arms reach away with such a bed-bookshelf.
This hanging bed-bookshelf is a unique and fun way to include a bed in a bookshelf. Yes you read that right, instead of building the bookshelf in a bed, here a bed has been built into a bookshelf. This hanging four poster bed designed by 2G.ARQUITECTOS is the perfect place to lose yourself in a book.
Here's another bed which looks like it has been added as an after thought instead of the bookshelf. This bed built in a closet with a bookshelf on one side shows great optimization of space and is a perfect bed-bookshelf solution for those lacking space in their bedroom. Tuck yourself in this bed bookshelf and walk into a different world.
And while talking about headboards why not have a bookshelf as a headboard? A part of the wall behind the bed or even the entire wall behind the bed like here, can be turned into a open wooden bookshelf. This bookshelf made of perfect squares that look as if they have been stacked on top of one another, will be a delight for those who like order and balance. Here's a unusual bed-bookshelf where the bed is on top of a bookshelf!
This circular bookshelf though not actually a part of the bed looks as if it is a part of the bed because of the unique circular design shared by both the bed and the bookshelf. The circular curved shape of the wooden plank that swishes from ceiling to floor and on which the bed rests, compliments the circular unwinding shape of the bookshelf. Visually the two would merge together wonderfully in any bedroom.
