Turn your bed into a reading spot

This circular bookshelf though not actually a part of the bed looks as if it is a part of the bed because of the unique circular design shared by both the bed and the bookshelf. The circular curved shape of the wooden plank that swishes from ceiling to floor and on which the bed rests, compliments the circular unwinding shape of the bookshelf. Visually the two would merge together wonderfully in any bedroom.

