Retro Record Storage For Your Home

Entertainment has always held a special place in the home. At the end of a tiring day, it is always nice to relax with the family and appreciate some entertainment. From the early days of the wireless to the television, records, CD’s and DVD’s. There has always been some form of home entertainment. With this home entertainment came the problem of storage. Where do we put the gramophone and the records to play on it? In more recent times the problem has turned to where to put all the media equipment, CD’s and DVD’s? Modern entertainment equipment is designed to be more compact, films and music can be stored on very small pieces of equipment. Although many people still insist on keeping their vast collection of music and films from the last century. How can we store these? homify has found some fun and creative ways to store collections of records, cd’s and dvd’s that are both functional and attractive, making them more works of art than storage problems. Have a look at these amazing ideas.
For many people who lived in the record, tape and CD age, music was something to not only enjoy, but collect. It was not uncommon for people to have hundreds of records or CD’s. Many of these collectors find it difficult to part with their collection, despite it taking up a large part of the living space. One way to enjoy these records both on the turntable and off is to put them on display. These shelves are a great example. This bespoke shelving was made specifically for these record and this room. The shelving wraps around the small room, allowing ample space for the records without impacting on the living space. There is even a couple of pull drawers for records players which allow them to be used, then neatly put away afterwards, without ever having to move them off their shelf. This is an amazing way to store, use and display this unique collection of records.
For many people, music was an important part of their formative years. The music of their youth holds a strong significance to them. For this reason they are reluctant to part with the music they acquired at this time. This can become a problem when this music can occupy a large amount of space. This amazing CD storage unit is an excellent solution. These shelves acts as both a storage unit for CD’s, tapes and DVD’s, but also has a shelf at the top where the vintage record player, receiver, amplifier and other vintage equipment can be placed. This provides an excellent solution to the storage problem as it provides a functional space to store, play and display the amazing collection of vintage music.
One of the most enjoyable moments in purchasing a new CD, record or tape, was being able to read and appreciate the artwork on the cover. Many album covers have become style icons since their release. With so many colourful and attractive album covers it seems a shame not to be able to show them off in all their glory. This shelf is a great way to be able to display them in a creative and artistic way. These shelves are made from a light timber and glass. This provides the perfect materials to for this function. The glass allows the CD’s to been seen in all their glory as they are either viewed through the glass shelf or reflected from the glass surface. This shelf also acts as an art piece, the bright CD covers contrasting with the stark white walls. This shelf was made by Design Aus in Berlin, Germany.
The ability to pack and store items effectively is a difficult skill and is sometimes referred to as an art form. One of the greatest packing, storing and organising achievements is the drinks trolley used by airlines. This small trolley must be small enough to move down a narrow airplane corridor and be large enough to store more than a hundred drinks. These amazing devises may seem more like a tardis than an actual trolley. What better devise to store items in your house than one of these? This portable storage unit is a perfect place to store CD’s. The width of these draws fit two CD’s with precision. It is also an attractive unit that will be a constant talking point in the house. These units have been made ByTom in Wien, Austria.
Some people say that the best way to hide something is to put it in plain view. By putting it where no one expects it, it will not be seen. If we use this theory and apply it to storage, then we can be very creative with our storage solutions. These shelves illustrate a different storage solution for the record collector. This solution uses stunning walnut and glass shelves to create storage for records and functional shelves for the record playing equipment. This design is particularly clever as it uses warm walnut timber together with glass to create a neutral way to present the records that makes the shelves disappear, and the records to take centre stage. In this space, the records seem to hover in mid air, next to the strong and stunning equipment shelves. These shelves would be a great addition to nearly all design styles. Place them in a traditional house or an industrial design.
For many people who have a collection of some sort, the desire to be organised with that collection is important. The ability to find a single piece amongst the huge number of other items is vital. This is also the case with record collectors. This shelving system is a great way to organise a record collection. This shelving system is made by Cubox of Spain. Unlike normal shelving systems, each shelf in this system has been created individually. This is important as this allows for the shelves to be used for different purposes. These shelves are a great example as they not only contain records, but also books, photo’s and other personal treasures. The bespoke appearance of this style of shelving is more appealing to the eye, as it lacks uniformity. The inclusion of the feature lights, directed towards the records and books further enhances the appeal of the shelves as a feature in the room.
There has been a revival in interest for retro music recently. This has focused mainly around the interest in records. It is not unusual to see record fares and markets around major cities. With all this interest in retro music, there has been a growing interest in how to best store these items. For some people it has been important to be able to store, organise whilst also displaying these items. Homify has found just a small handful of ideas on how to best store these items to allow for optimal organisation and display potential. For more ideas see Memory Box for their Play and Display ideas.