Retro Record Storage For Your Home

For many people who have a collection of some sort, the desire to be organised with that collection is important. The ability to find a single piece amongst the huge number of other items is vital. This is also the case with record collectors. This shelving system is a great way to organise a record collection. This shelving system is made by Cubox of Spain. Unlike normal shelving systems, each shelf in this system has been created individually. This is important as this allows for the shelves to be used for different purposes. These shelves are a great example as they not only contain records, but also books, photo’s and other personal treasures. The bespoke appearance of this style of shelving is more appealing to the eye, as it lacks uniformity. The inclusion of the feature lights, directed towards the records and books further enhances the appeal of the shelves as a feature in the room.

There has been a revival in interest for retro music recently. This has focused mainly around the interest in records. It is not unusual to see record fares and markets around major cities. With all this interest in retro music, there has been a growing interest in how to best store these items. For some people it has been important to be able to store, organise whilst also displaying these items. Homify has found just a small handful of ideas on how to best store these items to allow for optimal organisation and display potential. For more ideas see Memory Box for their Play and Display ideas.