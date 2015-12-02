6 bedhead designs for every home

Some of the most impressive designs have been created by the combination of new designs with traditional methods. This is the case with this bed. This amazing bed has been created using classic Italian wrought iron materials and techniques. It is however an amazing modern design. The swirling, circular patterned headboard and footboard are stunning. The design brings a lightness and space to a material that is best known for its weight and strength. The colours in this room are dominated by the neutral greys, whites and blacks. Try creating a point of focus in this space with colour or patterns. Include a bright rug on the floor, a bold painting or a warm quilt.

The inclusion of a headboard onto a bed can completely transform the design of a bedroom. It is important that the right headboard is chosen for the room. Consider the existing design, colours and the size and height of a room. A well chosen and placed headboard can turn an average design into a stunning space, and a welcoming place to sleep. These are just a few headboard ideas. For more inspiration see Mille Couleurs London.