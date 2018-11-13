12 pictures of balconies for small homes

Cozy and comfortable, small balcony designs have it all! If you are lucky enough to own a balcony, you can transform it into a reading corner, natural seating, outdoor living room, or a small garden. A small balcony has every chance to become your favorite corner if designed well. From balcony decoration, balcony railings, to balcony garden ideas there are a great number of factors to consider.

Look at the 12 designer balconies for your small home today!