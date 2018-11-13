Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of balconies for small homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Residence at Sonale village, M+P Architects Collaborative M+P Architects Collaborative Balcony
Cozy and comfortable, small balcony designs have it all! If you are lucky enough to own a balcony, you can transform it into a reading corner, natural seating, outdoor living room, or a small garden. A small balcony has every chance to become your favorite corner if designed well. From balcony decoration, balcony railings, to balcony garden ideas there are a great number of factors to consider. 

Look at the 12 designer balconies for your small home today!

​1. A casual balcony

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
The balcony here is not very big, but it has a cute reading corner and a coffee table. The balcony grill design is kept minimal and white, accompanied with plant stands for the balcony. 

2. Go for a natural garden

Balcony Urban Shaastra Modern garden Plant,Property,Window,Wood,Interior design,Building,Floor,Flooring,Flowerpot,Grass
Here is a small balcony idea you will love! Even if your balcony is small, do not hesitate to treat it like a mini garden. You can enjoy the view that it can offer you. Simple plants for the balcony can be added to elevate the look. 

3. Vertical garden with a hanging swing

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Swings for the balcony and hammocks often make good choice. Add potted plants and use bright colors, that are unlikely to be used in your interiors.

4. A simple balcony

Street view of front garden and balcony Satish Jassal Architects Modern houses
Keep the balcony railing design simple. Play on the aesthetic lines and the colors of a design furniture. By adjusting your balcony, you also participate in the embellishment of the city.

5. Romantic or friendly balcony

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Chair,Table,Flowerpot,Interior design,Houseplant,Urban design
For breakfasts on the balcony, the classic bistro-style set is a must as it has pretty compact lines. Furnishings that have lived with comfortable white cushions and beautiful old tableware will give your little balcony a stylish look . 

6. The front yard balcony

Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses Plant,Flower,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Door,Houseplant,House,Grass,Window
To protect you from the bitter summer sun and also from the looks of the neighbors, think of the awning blind or projection. Use as much greenery as possible to elaborate and bring a natural touch to the area. Throw in some balcony chairs and your are good to go. 


7. The open ended balcony

Landscaped Terrace Render 3DArchPreVision Modern houses Plant,Property,Daytime,Sky,Table,Shade,Lighting,Interior design,Chair,Building
Reproduce your entire balcony in white and decorate it with impeccable graphic furniture to imitate this heavenly ambiance. 

8. Veranda cum balcony

Terrace Ansari Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Here is a traditional Indian balcony design. A veranda, often found in traditional Indian homes work much like a balcony. You can sleep, dine, sit with family or put your sofa set within the shed.

9. ​More greenery in the balcony!

Kulkarni Project, wynall interiors wynall interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Window,Building,Wood,Floor,Flooring,Plant,Hall,Ceiling,Glass,Facade
A small balcony does not offer many square meters on the ground but has some interesting vertical surfaces to exploit. Use it to create vegetation walls with vertical plant supports. 

10. For relaxed working in the balcony

Agarwal Residence, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Building,Window,Interior design,Sky,House,Floor,Stairs,Condominium,Real estate,Plant
When the sun goes down, why not work on the balcony? A comfortable relax, out in the perfect setting with the sunset as accompaniment. The most difficult part will be concentrating as opposed to taking a nap! 

11. A cozy balcony

homify Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Black
Balcony decoration ideas seldom fail to disappoint! Indoor decorative accessories are exported to the balcony to create an extension to your living room. Thus, carpets and cushions are now part of the classics, offered in special materials to stay outside. 

12. Private yet open balcony

East elevation homify Modern houses
Protect yourself from the glare and get an open view with this kind of balcony covering. You have the paragola, the right protection with the enhanced grille, glass protection and everything worthy to make it look inviting. This is the perfect railing design for the balcony. 

Refer to this ideabook for inspiration!

Exterior elevation ideas in Bangalore homes
Are you also planning to have one in your home?


