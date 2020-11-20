8 ideas to place your refrigerator in small homes

When planning the position of the fridge in your kitchen, keep in mind the need for accessibility. You will need to get things from it when you are preparing meals. The ideal position for the kitchen fridge would be next to a counter so that you have space to place things that you take out of it. It should also be close enough to the kitchen sink so that you can easily wash fruits or vegetables or even leaking jars without having to carry them across the kitchen. In an open plan layout, the kitchen refrigerator should be positioned in a spot where you can access it conveniently from the dining room or the kitchen so that you can get drinks for guests, water during meals or ingredients for meal prep.

