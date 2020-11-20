8 ideas to place your refrigerator in small homes

It is not always easy to decide where you should place the refrigerator as it often requires a quantum amount of space and proper positioning. With the shrinking size of the kitchens it is often a difficult task. So have a look at some bright ideas for placing the fridge in your small home and tell us if you like the ideas of our kitchen planners.
A fridge should always be close vicinity with the kitchen and dining area so that all the materials, fruits, vegetables and cold water is accessible while cooking or eating.
To save space in a small kitchen, consider using the area around the refrigerator as storage area. This can be done by placing a shelf to store the dishes that you use regularly or that of high storage items, which will allow you to store the utensils you rarely use but that take up space.
If your kitchen is white and you want to retain a sleek design, choose a model in the same color as your kitchen elements, which you will install between two storage spaces.
Here is a rather unusual but nevertheless very practical way to gain space in a small kitchen. Install your fridge in one of your downstairs kitchen cupboards. When the door is closed, your guests will not even know where your refrigerator is!
If your kitchen is narrow or you live in a studio , the refrigerator can be a real problem. Swap the classic models for a mini version, which you can embed under a sink or worktop, for more ergonomics.
To prevent the refrigerator from overloading your kitchen, choose a two door or three-door model, which will require less space on opening the door. Modern and design, it will be perfect to intersect a work plan.
You can also place your refrigerator right next to the door so that you need not to walk inside the kitchen entirely to access the stuff.
In a kitchen, if you do not want your refrigerator is built into your storage units, so it should act as separation from the living room, or hallway, or your dining area. Upon reaching the kitchen, it will be hard to notice.
When planning the position of the fridge in your kitchen, keep in mind the need for accessibility. You will need to get things from it when you are preparing meals. The ideal position for the kitchen fridge would be next to a counter so that you have space to place things that you take out of it. It should also be close enough to the kitchen sink so that you can easily wash fruits or vegetables or even leaking jars without having to carry them across the kitchen. In an open plan layout, the kitchen refrigerator should be positioned in a spot where you can access it conveniently from the dining room or the kitchen so that you can get drinks for guests, water during meals or ingredients for meal prep.
