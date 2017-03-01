12 great ideas to redesign corridors of your home

We pay so much attention to the rooms in our house that by the time we are done designing them, we absolutely forget about the corridors of our home. But in reality, the corridors are just as important because they lead us into our home—our sanctuary.
To give you a better idea of how to decorate or design your home’s corridors here are 12 inspiring layouts that you must consider.
For those who love greenery and cannot get enough of it, consider a design like this. Creating a mini garden with a tiled walkway passing through its center is just the right thing to achieve a unique look.
Another great way to decorate your main entrance is by combining the exteriors of your house with the hallway. With a large floor-to-ceiling glass door, you can easily create an illusion of space and also make a smooth transaction between both the areas.
You can cover one side of the corridor entirely with potted plants to give the corridor a natural theme, which will look the space look refreshing and elegant at the same time.
Out of all the beautiful designs that you can try, the most elegant one is the use of creative marble planters. These planters can be constructed using different stones and can be customized as per the corridor size.
Another inexpensive way of redesigning your entrance corridor is by using natural or earthy tones of colour. Tiles or stones that are darker in colour will not only look natural but will also highlight the area well.
Using tiles just for the floor has become obsolete. Designing creative looking wall patterns with tiles can also be a good way of bringing the entire corridor layout together. The designer for this walkway has used embossed sandstone tiles to create symphony between the floor and the wall.
To make your entrance look bigger introducing steps or stairs is something that you must consider. Apart from this, you can also accessorize the stairs with potted plants, placed on different levels to make it look natural.
One of the best colours to use when it comes to transforming a place is white. The colour is known for introducing regalness and designing a similar looking walkway can make your home look grand.
If you are considering potted plants or a small garden for your entrance corridor then covering them with a false ceiling or shade is highly recommended. Apart from protecting your garden from direct sunlight, it will also give you a semi-enclosed outdoor sitting area.
If you are looking for a rustic feel with a twist then using dark colour wooden board can be great. Customized wooden panels can redefine the entire corridor by converting the wall into a focal point.
For a small passage using vertical space is crucial to make it look spacious. To save some area on the floor and give enough walking space adding wall mounted planters like these would help.
Creating a section of sunlight window on your ceiling will illuminate the entire corridor. It will also be an excellent way to introduce proper ventilation and natural light into the walkway without exposing it direct sunlight.
