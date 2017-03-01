Your browser is out-of-date.

12 great ideas to redesign corridors of your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Ampliación de casa en Ciudad de Mexico - Casa BG, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
We pay so much attention to the rooms in our house that by the time we are done designing them, we absolutely forget about the corridors of our home. But in reality, the corridors are just as important because they lead us into our home—our sanctuary.

To give you a better idea of how to decorate or design your home’s corridors here are 12 inspiring layouts that you must consider.

1. Garden walkway

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

For those who love greenery and cannot get enough of it, consider a design like this. Creating a mini garden with a tiled walkway passing through its center is just the right thing to achieve a unique look. 

2. Nature

Ampliación de casa en Ciudad de Mexico - Casa BG, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

 Another great way to decorate your main entrance is by combining the exteriors of your house with the hallway. With a large floor-to-ceiling glass door, you can easily create an illusion of space and also make a smooth transaction between both the areas.

3. Row of plants

Opus 17, Estudio Volante Estudio Volante Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble White
Estudio Volante

Estudio Volante
Estudio Volante
Estudio Volante

You can cover one side of the corridor entirely with potted plants to give the corridor a natural theme, which will look the space look refreshing and elegant at the same time. 

4. Custom planters

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

Out of all the beautiful designs that you can try, the most elegant one is the use of creative marble planters. These planters can be constructed using different stones and can be customized as per the corridor size.

5. Earthy tones

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

Another inexpensive way of redesigning your entrance corridor is by using natural or earthy tones of colour. Tiles or stones that are darker in colour will not only look natural but will also highlight the area well.

6. Wall tiles

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Using tiles just for the floor has become obsolete. Designing creative looking wall patterns with tiles can also be a good way of bringing the entire corridor layout together. The designer for this walkway has used embossed sandstone tiles to create symphony between the floor and the wall.


​7. Steps

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

To make your entrance look bigger introducing steps or stairs is something that you must consider. Apart from this, you can also accessorize the stairs with potted plants, placed on different levels to make it look natural.

8. Use white

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

One of the best colours to use when it comes to transforming a place is white. The colour is known for introducing regalness and designing a similar looking walkway can make your home look grand. 

9. False ceiling

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

If you are considering potted plants or a small garden for your entrance corridor then covering them with a false ceiling or shade is highly recommended. Apart from protecting your garden from direct sunlight, it will also give you a semi-enclosed outdoor sitting area.

10. Wooden panels

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for a rustic feel with a twist then using dark colour wooden board can be great. Customized wooden panels can redefine the entire corridor by converting the wall into a focal point.

11. Wall-mounted planters

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style conservatory
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

For a small passage using vertical space is crucial to make it look spacious. To save some area on the floor and give enough walking space adding wall mounted planters like these would help.

12. Sunlight ceilings

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Creating a section of sunlight window on your ceiling will illuminate the entire corridor. It will also be an excellent way to introduce proper ventilation and natural light into the walkway without exposing it direct sunlight.

For more inspiration, check out this ideabook.

Which one of these corridors inspired you the most?


