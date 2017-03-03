10 container gardening ideas for small spaces

Don’t let your dream of lush gardens get impacted by limited outdoor space. You can bring the plants inside your home with container gardening. Container gardening lets you experiment with all sorts of designs and plants, back in your home only. To start with, you just need simple ideas, and these home gardens can be your real inspirations.
If you are wondering what to do with your empty balcony space, then here is the right solution. This beautiful balcony garden requires only a set of comfy furniture, few plant containers, and your choice of plants. A very subtle combination of white and grey can be seen here. To add a bit of glamour to the place, add plants with white flowers.
The designers have leveraged the wall space in this room is pretty amazing. It’s modern, chic, and green. You can always find plant holders that can be fixed to the walls and then you just need small shrubs to add into the holders.
For this room, there could not have been a better combination than white and grey. When you try these, combine flowers with drooping vines to give a more natural touch.
Just three big vases with tiny plants in it can change the way your lobby looks. This decoration is everything that a small interior garden should be like. Modern, sophisticated, and classic, you can place it in your living room as well as the office area. The best part about is – you can get rid of the dust and debris with just a few swipe of brushes.
Some lights, plants, beautiful containers, and an empty wall, you don’t need anything more than this to create your garden space. The key here will be selecting the right spot and theme to complement the overall look of the house. In this house, the theme is a white wall with some planters on and around it. It works well with the grey wooden floor and plentiful of light.
Why not? You can give your tiny cozy corner a new jungle look. Hang in colourful plants here and there and throw in some rustic furniture covered with vibrant linens. If you want to eat organic, you can also convert it into your little edible garden. Pick your choice of plants and decide the belt sizes to surround the seating area.
Make the most of your balcony space by arranging different size of containers in a creative order. The planters shown in the image here is an excellent choice; you can place them anywhere in the house. To improve the aesthetic value, the designers have laid down stone beds and brought in use colourful plants.
In a small space, this can be the best idea for gardening. Create or place containers in a ladder form and fill them with different plants. To give the place a real garden flavor, try wooden containers and fences. You can always add some hanging pots and antique statues to your corner garden just like the one in this house.
Line the plant-filled containers around the railings and separate each container with bamboo sticks. This way you can give your terrace a complete garden look. You can use the rest of the place as a relaxing lounge by putting a couple of bean bags.
Put a few white containers with your favorite plants in it, around your rooms or balcony and this will spice up the atmosphere. This house can be your inspiration to start indoor gardening.
If not inside the room, try putting your plants in the outside area. Here you see a metallic stand with few planters and statues, and it surely is a game changer.
Try these quick and easy garden ideas, till then we bring to you several other inspirations.