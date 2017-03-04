Your browser is out-of-date.

21 interior design ideas for you to copy!

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Purple/Violet
A beautiful home is a dream of every homemaker. We Indians love to proudly flaunt our culture and our creative best through our home décor. Some of the ideas in this idea book have global touch to it. But aren’t we Indians global now? We love to travel and for those who are not a frequent traveler, internet has brought the world to their home.

These 21 interior design ideas will inspire you. We are sure that after viewing these pictures, you will be looking forward to renovating your house soon.

​1. An intimate space for some good time

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Purple/Violet
The greatest challenge in design is to make a space comfortable for long gossiping sessions of family and friends. This living room provides that comfort and space.

​2. Elegance in its splendor

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern dining room
A huge dining room for big Indian family get-together and all the little detailing in the décor which includes paintings, artifacts, chandelier, vase… it’s simply elegant.

​3. Green is always cool

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
Plants always look good! Bring in the freshness, color and nature right into your home. Make indoor plants a part of the decoration of your home.

​4. Texture on the wall

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
textured wall will always look attractive specially if paired well with the theme of the room. Experiment with natural bricks, raw stones or earthy tones and create magic on the wall.

​5. The small grey world

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style living room
It is a small world! With a click of mouse you can get inspiration from any part of it. The pendant light is enhancing the beauty of grey.

​6. Be original, be yourself

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern living room
It is a different combination very rarely seen or imagined. Even the floral sofa looks good here.


​7. Rustic charm

Casa Hornacina, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern dining room Concrete
The traditional combination of wood, stone and brick is spreading a rustic charm in this beautiful dining room.

​8. The subtle charm that only a bedroom can have

Departamento Coronado 1005, San Diego (California), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Blue with white is making the entire environment very romantic! The exuberant neatness and calmness is invigorating.

​9. The wonder of white

Departamento Coronado 1005, San Diego (California), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern dining room
The white color is the protagonist of the interior here. The result is fascinating!

​10. Floral motifs are attractive

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
A splash of floral with plain color will definitely make a room lively and fresh. Experiment with colors and motifs to give your personal touch.

11. A small house challenges creativity

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern dining room
There is no creative limit when designing a small house. See this picture and you will believe me.

​12. Love for free space

Departamento GS, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern dining room
While designing a room, leave space for some free movement in it. If done aesthetically the room will look nice and clean and not empty.

​13. A house with an old era charm

Comedor y Terraza , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Classic style dining room
It’s very tastefully done house with an old world charm in it. Just look at the lamp hanging from above.

​14. The living room and dining room in a shared space

homify Classic style dining room
It has become a common trend now, living and dining room in a shared space. But it is quite challenging to maintain a harmony in this space. Take a cue from here and make it magnificent.

​15. Yellow, the wonder color

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style dining room
Yellow is magical! Add a dash of yellow here and there and see the magic unveils. It can make the space vibrant and exploding with life.

​16. Proudly display your regional painting

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
India is a country of great diversity. There are many styles of paintings which are region specific too. Proudly display the painting of your choice on a wall.

​17. Necessity is the mother of all design

Contadero Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern style bedroom
A good design goes hand in hand with functionality. Unleash your creativity and make the space beautiful and comfortable.

​18. The dream world for your little one

Casa LB , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
The little ones too have their choices and preferences. Pink or blue, let them decide and then add your special touch to create a dream world for them and for you.

​19. Designer touch even in public places

PLAZA PAPELILLO, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Tropical style bathroom
Public places too need an artistic uplift! Everyone appreciate beauty then why not make every space clean and beautiful?

​20. For all the chocolate lovers

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern media room Solid Wood Wood effect
The chocolate color is dominating this space and looks stunning. Try this for your home and stay connected to the earth tones.

​21. Every detail matters

Penthouse SENS, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern media room
Every nook and corner matters when designing a home and little detailing can change the feel of the space. Even a simple stair standing with support of a shelf should look good and have some purpose there.

A magnificent 2,700 sqft family villa in the outskirts of Mumbai
Which idea attracted you the most? Please leave comment.


