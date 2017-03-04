21 interior design ideas for you to copy!

A beautiful home is a dream of every homemaker. We Indians love to proudly flaunt our culture and our creative best through our home décor. Some of the ideas in this idea book have global touch to it. But aren’t we Indians global now? We love to travel and for those who are not a frequent traveler, internet has brought the world to their home.
These 21 interior design ideas will inspire you. We are sure that after viewing these pictures, you will be looking forward to renovating your house soon.
The greatest challenge in design is to make a space comfortable for long gossiping sessions of family and friends. This living room provides that comfort and space.
A huge dining room for big Indian family get-together and all the little detailing in the décor which includes paintings, artifacts, chandelier, vase… it’s simply elegant.
Plants always look good! Bring in the freshness, color and nature right into your home. Make indoor plants a part of the decoration of your home.
A textured wall will always look attractive specially if paired well with the theme of the room. Experiment with natural bricks, raw stones or earthy tones and create magic on the wall.
It is a small world! With a click of mouse you can get inspiration from any part of it. The pendant light is enhancing the beauty of grey.
It is a different combination very rarely seen or imagined. Even the floral sofa looks good here.
The traditional combination of wood, stone and brick is spreading a rustic charm in this beautiful dining room.
Blue with white is making the entire environment very romantic! The exuberant neatness and calmness is invigorating.
The white color is the protagonist of the interior here. The result is fascinating!
A splash of floral with plain color will definitely make a room lively and fresh. Experiment with colors and motifs to give your personal touch.
There is no creative limit when designing a small house. See this picture and you will believe me.
While designing a room, leave space for some free movement in it. If done aesthetically the room will look nice and clean and not empty.
It’s very tastefully done house with an old world charm in it. Just look at the lamp hanging from above.
It has become a common trend now, living and dining room in a shared space. But it is quite challenging to maintain a harmony in this space. Take a cue from here and make it magnificent.
Yellow is magical! Add a dash of yellow here and there and see the magic unveils. It can make the space vibrant and exploding with life.
India is a country of great diversity. There are many styles of paintings which are region specific too. Proudly display the painting of your choice on a wall.
A good design goes hand in hand with functionality. Unleash your creativity and make the space beautiful and comfortable.
The little ones too have their choices and preferences. Pink or blue, let them decide and then add your special touch to create a dream world for them and for you.
Public places too need an artistic uplift! Everyone appreciate beauty then why not make every space clean and beautiful?
The chocolate color is dominating this space and looks stunning. Try this for your home and stay connected to the earth tones.
Every nook and corner matters when designing a home and little detailing can change the feel of the space. Even a simple stair standing with support of a shelf should look good and have some purpose there.