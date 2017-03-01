A couple made their home on a narrow piece of land in just 5 months!

When you hear the word ‘home’ mentioned, you immediately get flashes of building a home from scratch with brick and concrete. But, now all that hassle can be easily overcome with economical and time saving prefabricated homes. These homes allow you to quickly find a home, but it is important that you try and adjust to the land available and the rest of your home will be taken care of by the builder. First, find out if the price fits within your budget. Usually, the price is calculated per meter square, and includes interiors, paint and accessories.
From the entrance, this home doesn’t look much different from a usual one. The dimensions of this home are 12.5x7.5x3.5m/70 sq mtr. With wide window to allow in plenty of light, this home is loved by youngsters, find out why.
Although this home is a mere 750 sq ft, it offers more comfort. This image shows the integrated kitchen with the upper floor. This strategy makes the room appear more spacious because of the high ceiling.
Made of nine parts – an office, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, living room and two other rooms in the second floor, this home an a long corridor type entrance that allows easy access to the room, living room and kitchen.
Picture yourself going down these stairs every morning, even if you haven’t slept well, these stairs and the sunlight flowing in will awaken your senses. The family room complete with a sofa, and the television is lit softly and beautifully.
Checkout 9 imaginative ways to create storage under the stairs here.
Prefabricated homes are built by just putting together various parts like a lego set. The main building structure is made from strong galvanised steel unlike buildings made of brick. This construction is strong and environmental friendly too with reduced wastage.
You can hire a architect to attain the look that you desire.
Apart from the outer steel frame and parts, the exterior wall has a layer of cement and the interiors are made using plasterboard. One of the advantages of the lightweight steel frame is that the speed of the construction is high with homes taking just an average of 5 months.