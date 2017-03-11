A modern and stylish 2bhk apartment in Bangalore

The quaint charm and warmth of a country style home is always attractive, no matter how much we progress with time. Which is why; the interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts applied country style touches while renovating this 10-year old 2bhk apartment. Pretty and bold colours, sleek wooden elements and soothing lighting ensure that living here is a very cosy and stylish experience. Natural materials have been used aplenty and the smooth grey flooring throughout the home lends an industrial chic aura to the interiors. Come and take a closer look to know more.
Dark wood and white combine to make the entryway classy and welcoming. The small stool comes in handy when you want to take your shoes off, while golden lighting makes for a charming ambiance. The mandir or temple in this apartment is visible from here and seems to feature carved doors. Also note how crisscrossed cables create a subtle partition of sorts between the entrance and the rest of the flat.
From here, the wooden partition between the entrance and the rest of the flat can be appreciated fully. It is a sleek but beautiful wood and glass structure which contrasts the cream white walls nicely. You can also see how trendy and simple the TV unit in the living area is. It hardly wastes any floor area, since it’s wall-mounted.
A partial open plan layout merges the living, dining and kitchen elegantly in this residence. And that is how the interior looks more expansive and airy than it actually is. The living room sofa and chairs are cane and wood affairs, lending a hint of rusticity to this contemporary apartment. Bright cushions add colour, while the kitchen beckons from beyond the dining space.
The cosy sofa right outside the kitchen is a smart touch in this apartment. Equipped with colourful cushions and bolsters, it provides a cosy nook for guests to sit and chat with the chef. The wooden storage unit between the kitchen and sofa deserves special attention too. It is armed with open shelves and cabinets to store things easily.
Luxurious splashes of teal or dark sea-green pairs with white to make the kitchen charming and lively. Some cabinets come with white latticed shutters, lending country style beauty to the space. The beige patterned tiles on the backsplash look homely yet chic.
For more ideas, take another tour - A charming and colourful home in Mumbai