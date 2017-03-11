A modern and stylish 2bhk apartment in Bangalore

The quaint charm and warmth of a country style home is always attractive, no matter how much we progress with time. Which is why; the interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts applied country style touches while renovating this 10-year old 2bhk apartment. Pretty and bold colours, sleek wooden elements and soothing lighting ensure that living here is a very cosy and stylish experience. Natural materials have been used aplenty and the smooth grey flooring throughout the home lends an industrial chic aura to the interiors. Come and take a closer look to know more.