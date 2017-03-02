Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 ideas to bring sophistication into dull bedrooms

Rita Deo
Supremely Sophisticated, Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Everyone likes to have home that is bright and charming that guests cannot stop raving about for its sophistication. While seeking the help of a professional can give the interiors an edge over others, most house-owners with good knowledge about colors and patterns prefer to carry out the decoration themselves. To make a house's interiors elegant and presentable it need not have expensive furniture, furnishings, decor and lighting as the right mix of design and colors brought together even in the simplest of combinations can achieve the right effect. 

Environment within the house needs constant stimuli to keep it interesting and fun which can be in the form of new furniture, furnishings, change in background colors or simply making a change in the layout of furniture and pieces of decor. The same logic can be used to achieve the look or effect that you want to create in the bedroom be it romantic, sophisticated or stylish. As bedroom is the region which mind and soul seek rest and rejuvenation it should have ambiance that soothes and energizes the body. 

In this ideabook we shall explore a few bedrooms that showcase elegance and sophistication will convince you to organize a makeover. 

1. Elegance of white

Five o'clock - projekt wnętrza apartamentu w Warszawie, ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design

ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design

Beautiful white bed and matching furnishings are the chief highlight of this bedroom. The advantage with white layout is its ability to visually enhance space and bring luminosity to the region like here with white curtains that gently brings in natural light.Monochrome photographs and black silk curtains on the side elevate the room’s sophisticated layout and décor. The stylish chair and side tables close to the headboard add to the luxury of this classic style bedroom.

2. Upscale black

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

For a glamorous bedroom, black is most preferred choice as this is synonymous with style and bold attitude. The modern bedroom here exudes both as the black floor and walls make an exquisite contrast against a stark white bed and bed lamps. Striking 2 dimensional patterns on the walls enhance the beauty of colourful pictures while striking glass sculpture adds to the glamor of the bedroom.

3. Elegance personified

Интерьер квартиры в стиле минимализм, 165 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

The bold and golden chandelier is the chief highlight of this elegant bedroom that has been designed to soothe and regenerate. Each element from bed linen to window furnishings and floor had been designed to enhance comfort with minimal furniture and accessories. The other enchanting features of this bedroom besides the golden chandelier are the artistic twin table lamps beside the bed that glow serenely in company with recessed lighting above the headboard .

4. Importance of textures and colors

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To give a stylish finish to the bedroom, colors and textures are of prime importance along with patterns. Combination of wool carpets or rugs, glass chandeliers, velvet bedspreads, wooden furniture and mirrors make a modern bedroom like this come alive.

5. Importance of curtains

Dilido Island House-Miami, Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

In today’s world of high rise buildings most windows have given way to frosted glass as a cheaper alternative to curtains and blinds. But when you require drama and class then curtains play a prominent role in window decoration like here. Heavy drapes from ceiling to floor held back by silken ropes compliments the bedspread and silk cushions along with soft carpeting around the bed to create a bedroom washed in golden light from glass chandelier above the bed.

6. Prominent headboard with magic crystals

AVANT ARQ
AVANT ARQ

AVANT ARQ
AVANT ARQ
AVANT ARQ

Bedroom décor today is incomplete without a prominent and decorative headboard that gives style and substance to the bed. Every section of this room from its stylish rug to oversized glass mirrors on both sides, floor to ceiling glass windows, chandelier with dripping crystals and silk bed linen have been carefully planned to bring every luxury that money can buy into the eclectic bedroom.


7. Sophisticated bed-lamps

Casa Lirio, arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

A minimalist bedroom with dark walls and furniture appears warm and comfortable with light colored bed linen. Twin metal lamps with luminescent shades that cast a warm glow around the head add to the understated elegance of the place.

8. Modern and fuss free

DEPARTAMENTO EN LOMAS, HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Leather and stainless steel are the prominent elements in this modern bedroom that is entirely devoid of extra décor except the set of steel cabinets and chandelier style bed-lamps next to them. The long recliner next to the picture window is perfect for enjoying sunset and sunrise.

9. Touches of feminine softness

Дизайн коттеджа " Воздушный зефир", Samarina projects
Samarina projects

Samarina projects
Samarina projects
Samarina projects

Light tones of pink, lavender and white dominate the décor and furnishings of this room stamping it as a feminine bedroom.  Delicate vases   on the white dresser and table with bright pink roses completely transform the atmosphere.

10. Traditional bedroom

Supremely Sophisticated, Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

We have seen that the right combination of sturdy furniture, furnishings and plenty of bright light can make a bedroom look stylish and worthy of admiration. Here bright natural light from windows and colourful flowers next to the bed make this traditional bedroom a welcoming place to laze around.

Here are some more Pictures of small but sophisticated bedrooms to inspire you.

Which bedrooms did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


