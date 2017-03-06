Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of kitchen interiors for you to copy!

Ruqaiyya Hussain
HABITAT PENICHE, Elisabeth Manguin Architecte
Need Kitchen  ideas? Let's get started!  The simple kitchen usually has a large wall and allows to use the space in front of it to install the kitchen furniture. The L-shaped kitchen, which is built around an angle or a corner, offers optimal space for the furniture arrangement. Finally, the U shaped kitchens, which surround the room on three sides and which allows to have everything in the kitchen handy.

Let us have a look at some of the latest kitchen interiors from our kitchen planners

1. Beautiful and multifunctional

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen designers and designers say that in recent years one of the most common demands of their customers was to create a multi-purpose space for cooking, eating, spending time with family or friends and even helping their children with homework. Thus, try to keep the floor space empty to serve the purpose.

2. Stick to the latest fashion

Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style kitchen
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Neutral tones are a forever hit among house owners but do not hesitate trying something new. The walls, the flooring style, the cabinet selection of this kitchen is jaw dropping and ultimately inspirational.

3. Neat and clean is the way to go!

2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style kitchen Plywood Green
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

2 BHK in country Style Interiors

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Afterall, who does not wants to have a neat, clear, sophisticated and easier to maintain kind of kitchen. We loved how the walls have been designed and the matching cabinet doors are installed. 

4. The island in center and the metallic decor

Residential Apartment , S2A studio Modern kitchen
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

Very often, in the center of this kitchen—new and modern—there is a central island , furniture that has become classic in French houses and very popular for its versatility. From an aesthetic point of view, the island can delimit the space of an open kitchen without cutting it entirely, which is convenient for those who enjoy exchanges during the preparation of meals.

5. The ceramics are awesome!

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Rustic style kitchen
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

A spacious kitchen with lovely prints over ceramics, beautifully painted open tack and a well defined storage section- looks like a chef's dream come true.

6. Narrow it down

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small space kitchen no more need to be done in ultimate white or lighter shades. Use bold colors to draw the attention away from limited space.


7. Glass cabinets and colored ceilings

Lively Kitchen AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Classic style kitchen Glass Red
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Lively Kitchen

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

It is 2017 and it definitely, has brought a lot of beautiful changes in the home decor styling. Colored ceilings for kitchen are one of them.

8. Wood and metal

Interior, Perfect Interiors Classic style kitchen
Perfect Interiors

Interior

Perfect Interiors
Perfect Interiors
Perfect Interiors

We are literally drawn by the beauty of this wood and metal combination. Furthermore, the ceiling lighting is what makes the kitchen look like a 5 star hotel cooking area. 

9. Greys and whites

Impressive..., Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Impressive…

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Grey and white combination with meshed windows and nothing complicated, you will definitely keep this one in your inspiration list. 

10. Neutral tones

counter elegant kitchens & Interiors Modern kitchen Chipboard Beige
elegant kitchens &amp; Interiors

counter

elegant kitchens & Interiors
elegant kitchens &amp; Interiors
elegant kitchens & Interiors

Choose between kitchens in natural materials and colors more neutral and those with lacquered finish or in bright colors.

Should also look at: Dining room designs to inspire you!

11. Original and approachable

kitchen front & side counters Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige
Bluebell Interiors

kitchen front & side counters

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

A design for the mid budget people who want functionality to be a priority over the aesthetic and space. Cook in comfort!

12. Over the top decor

homify Asian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If being bold and extraordinary is your thing than black decor for your kitchen, paired with golden lights is definitely the best pick.

13. Metals are in!

Kitchen Design, Akaar architects Industrial style kitchen
Akaar architects

Kitchen Design

Akaar architects
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

Metallic drawers and cabinets are a big hit this season. They are little bit costly but the end results are worth the investment.

14. Open style kitchen with its limits

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

The best way to organize your small kitchen space. Use large glass windows and bright shades paints to voluminize the area. 

15. Black and white checks

KH Küche: Asteiche Natur / Edelstahl, KH System Möbel GmbH Rustic style kitchen
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

Wooden cabinets, island in center, racks on top of it, black flooring and white and black checks is all that sums up this practical kitchen area. 

What is your idea of a perfect kitchen?


