15 pictures of kitchen interiors for you to copy!

Need Kitchen ideas? Let's get started! The simple kitchen usually has a large wall and allows to use the space in front of it to install the kitchen furniture. The L-shaped kitchen, which is built around an angle or a corner, offers optimal space for the furniture arrangement. Finally, the U shaped kitchens, which surround the room on three sides and which allows to have everything in the kitchen handy.

Let us have a look at some of the latest kitchen interiors from our kitchen planners.