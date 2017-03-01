Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of wooden wadrobes for your home

Ruqaiyya Hussain
BEDROOM DESIGN, Fervor design
Wardrobes, these days, are as essential as the bed or sofa or any other furniture in the house. Wardrobes are usually made of wood and can be combined with other materials and its interior it can be divided with shelves, drawers and spaces, where to place clothing and accessories. The advantage of this type of furniture is that it can adapt to the rooms of any size and that can exploit the entire height of the environment.

Today, homify brings you a number of wardrobe style and design images for your house. Scroll down to see the compilation of trendy wardrobe design. 

1. In the form of decorative wall

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai , Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Light wood wardrobe, that matches to the paint of the adjacent wall, looks glamorous yet very simple to be suitable for all kinds of houses. 

2. Contrast and Pure

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

A rustic shaded wooden cabinet matching to the bed and contrasting with the sophisticated interiors of the room successfully distinguishes itself and stands out. 

3. High and thin

Residential Apartment , S2A studio
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

If your room does not allows you to have wide line of wardrobe, you can get something like the one shown here. It takes up less space and is capable of storing a lot of clothes and items. 

4. Metallic hints

Residential Apartment , S2A studio
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

How about adding shine and gloss to your room and use metallic sheets over the door to create a beautiful outlook.. 

5. Printed wardrobe

DOCTORS RESIDENCE, YOJNA ARCHITECTS
YOJNA ARCHITECTS

DOCTORS RESIDENCE

YOJNA ARCHITECTS
YOJNA ARCHITECTS
YOJNA ARCHITECTS

Printed wardrobes are the big thing this season and they definitely, have the charm to be a must have for your home.

6. Classy vintage style

MASTER BEDROOM Fervor design
Fervor design

MASTER BEDROOM

Fervor design
Fervor design
Fervor design

If royal looks in your room appeal you then opt for the classy vintage style of wardrobe. They are simple and provide a million bucks look to the room.


7. Bright and high

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For rooms that lack interior decor and wall designs, a high and bright wardrobe can work as the attraction element that is not going to fade for years. 

8. Small sized

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

This one might remind you of your grandmother, who used to store her stuff in small cabinets. Yes, they still work the same and there is no rule that you cannot buy them!

9. Boy's wardrobe

wardrobe & study table Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe & study table

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Boys love car and superheroes, irrespective of their age. Therefore, a large colored wardrobe with checkered boxes and superhero or car prints is never going to be out of fashion for them.

10. Sophisticated and neat

RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Neat and sophisticated design for wardrobes have long prevailed the market and they are apt for guest rooms, bedrooms and houses that live on simplicity. 

11. Rosy-golden finish

RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

A new shade and texture to try. Look at the long handles for each cupboard door. They look like an accessory while providing comfort of easy push and pull. 

12. Sliding doors

RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

Also among the most popular variants of the cabinets with sliding doors , with modern and refined design, having no need space to open up, can also be inserted into narrow rooms, intelligently exploiting space.

13. Fine wood with large prints

Apartment, NAMAN INTERIORS - Turnkey Interior Contractors
NAMAN INTERIORS—Turnkey Interior Contractors

Apartment

NAMAN INTERIORS - Turnkey Interior Contractors
NAMAN INTERIORS—Turnkey Interior Contractors
NAMAN INTERIORS - Turnkey Interior Contractors

The cabinets for attics constructed according to the inclination of the ceiling, with fine wood, lacquered or natural, are another viable alternative in order to have a decor that reflects their own stylistic ideas and rationalize spaces.

14. A bridge wardrobe

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The bridge wardrobe customized is an obvious choice for narrow rooms, it allows you to save space to be allocated to other furniture or move, inserting a single wall of the bed and the closet.

15. Simple colorful cupboard for kids room

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A good alternative to have an exclusive cabinet is the designer cupboard , made of quality materials and that can maximize space even those that often remain unused. They are perfect for reinventing the environment and enhance it with a functional element.

Another example of simple cupboard for adult's room.

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai , Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

Also, do not forget to leave your comments below!

Which wadrobe idea is your favourite?


