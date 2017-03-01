15 pictures of wooden wadrobes for your home

Wardrobes, these days, are as essential as the bed or sofa or any other furniture in the house. Wardrobes are usually made of wood and can be combined with other materials and its interior it can be divided with shelves, drawers and spaces, where to place clothing and accessories. The advantage of this type of furniture is that it can adapt to the rooms of any size and that can exploit the entire height of the environment.

Today, homify brings you a number of wardrobe style and design images for your house. Scroll down to see the compilation of trendy wardrobe design.