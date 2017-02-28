Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 cupboard design ideas for your home

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Eclectic style media room
Loading admin actions …

Cupboards are one of those things that you need in every room, but finding a suitable cupboard is not always easy. With a myriad of cupboard designs to choose from, it can be confusing and overwhelming to make a decision on a single piece of furniture to integrate into a particular room. Today at homify we've put together a selection of different styles of cupboard designs to help you decide what will suit your needs and wants better. 

The selection of cupboards we put together here include cupboards for the kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. There are also various different styles to choose from vintage, rustic, retro and industrial design cupboards. We have a cupboard for every room and taste picked out for you here so go ahead and get inspired! 

1. Vintage cupboard

Den area homify Eclectic style media room
homify

Den area

homify
homify
homify

The vintage cupboard pictured here would look great in an eclectic style living room or bedroom. As you can see the eclectic style here is composed from different styles, materials, textures and shapes. The result is a visually stimulating room which is bursting with personality. 

2. Classic kitchen island cupboard

Kitchen renovation showing island, lights, cupboards and bay window The Victorian Emporium Classic style kitchen
The Victorian Emporium

Kitchen renovation showing island, lights, cupboards and bay window

The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium

If you've always dreamed of a kitchen island, this is your chance to finally integrate one into your kitchen. Pictured here we see a classic kitchen island cupboard serenading the old Victorian style kitchen. 

3. Modern mini bar cupboard

Mini bar disguised in White Gloss cupboards Kitchencraft Modern kitchen
Kitchencraft

Mini bar disguised in White Gloss cupboards

Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft
Kitchencraft

This modern mini bar cupboard will serve all your alcoholic needs and more! It hides it out of reach from children and even lights up when you open it! 

4. Shoe cupboard under the stairs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Stairs,House,Picture frame,Wood,Door,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Plant
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

One of the best places for a shoe cupboard is under the stairs as it fits perfectly and it saves space by making use of unused areas. Also the random space under the stairs somehow seems like the perfect place for shoes doesn't it? 

5. Simple bathroom cupboard

Bathroom Cupboard Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Workshop Interiors

Bathroom Cupboard

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

Every bathroom needs a cupboard and this simple white bathroom cupboard with wooden highlights could be the one. Having a small cupboard in the bathroom can help to avoid clutter in the bathroom and keep it tidy. It's also a convenient space to store fresh towels and bath products. 

6. Moroccan style cupboard

Moroccan Style Hi-fi Cupboard designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Multimedia roomFurniture Wood hi fi cupboard,audio cupboard
Tim Wood Limited

Moroccan Style Hi-fi Cupboard designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

This Moroccan style cupboard is for you if you're into ethnic designs or you're looking for something unique that's a bit unusual. This cupboard is not only functional but decorative as well, and it also has exposed display shelves allowing you to adorn it even further with aesthetics for the living room or bedroom. 


7. Retro cupboard with mirrors

Wardrobe With a Curve Alaya D'decor BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Multicolored curve wardrobe,wardrobe,wardrobe with mirror,mirror door closet,mirror door wadrobe,designer wardrobe,modern wardrobe,unique wardrobe
Alaya D&#39;decor

Wardrobe With a Curve

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

The organic rounded shape of this unique cupboard is reminiscent of the curves and patterns of the 60s retro era. This retro cupboard with mirrors is not only funky, but practical as well and the mirrors can be used not only for vanity purposes but also to make the room look more spacious. 

8. Rustic cupboard

Recycled Teak Kitchen Cupboard Vintage Archive KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vintage Archive

Recycled Teak Kitchen Cupboard

Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive

If you want to add some character to a space and the room already has some wooden elements in it, a rustic cupboard like the one pictured here may work quite well. Cupboards of this height are perfect for being used as a dressing table if you just hang a mirror on the wall above it.  

9. Plastic cupboards

Crates Cabinet by Mark van der Gronden, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomStorage Metal crates cabinet,mark van de gronden,cabinet,cupboard
NLstudio

Crates Cabinet by Mark van der Gronden

NLstudio
NLstudio
NLstudio

If you don't really care about aesthetics, and just need a cheap cupboard for storage, check out some of the plastic cupboards available on homify. Pictured here we see a plastic cupboard composed of plastic crates of various shapes, sizes and colours. It would be perfect for a storage room don't you think? 

10. Industrial design style cupboard

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard Ligneous Designs Sliding doors
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

Last but not least, we present you with an industrial design style cupboard in steel and resin. The chic cupboard gives the bedroom an edgy contemporary feel which is easy going and youthful. 

We hope you've found some suitable styles of cupboards for your taste and needs here. For more furniture ideas, have a look at how to create a comfortable TV area

29 design inspirations for your small kitchen
Which cupboard do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks