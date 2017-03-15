Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish 3bhk family apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Combining modernism with rustic elements is a trend which is gaining increasing popularity in the design and decor world today. The 3bhk apartment we are about to tour today is no different, thanks to the vision and aesthetic sense of the interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts. The rustic charm of the home is due to the lavish and stylish use of wood and stone throughout the interiors. Paired with soothing white and cream tones, they fill the flat with warmth, earthiness and comfort. Sleek modern furniture, cosy lighting and smart utilisation of space add to the attraction of this home too.

Bright yet soothing living

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Whites, creams and wooden tones tastefully unite to make this spacious living room seem bright and cheerful. Large glass windows flood the space with sunlight, while neat and trendy sofas and a pretty ceiling lamp pull the look together.

Elegance in stone

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Slim stones in beige clad the wall behind the stylish wooden TV unit to lend a rustic touch to the living room. Fashionable lights of various types have been used to highlight the detailing of the furniture here.

Simple but chic

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style bedroom Plywood Beige
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

A fashionable grey sofa with plump cushions make this room perfect for relaxation, reading or daydreaming. The warm wooden floor contrasts the white walls nicely, while a tall inbuilt glass and wooden cabinet offers space for displaying collectibles.

Modern and inviting dining

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Wood Wood effect
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Just like the other rooms in this apartment, the dining space too is done up in cream and wooden hues. There is ample room for moving around and introducing modern furniture, while the sink unit comes with a large mirror to add glamour here. The crockery cabinets on either side of the windows are sleek and practical.

Cosy kitchen

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style kitchen Plywood White
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

A neutral and soothing colour scheme is the reason why the kitchen looks cosy and inviting. Smooth and minimal cabinets line the U-shaped room to offer tons of storage space, while the countertop is perfect for cooking, washing, prepping and plating. Powerful task lights and smart appliances make culinary chores a dream.

Truly rustic bedroom

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style bedroom Plywood Wood effect Property,Ceiling fan,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Drawer,Wood stain,House,Flooring
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Lavish use of natural wood on the floor, the wardrobes as well as the modern furniture makes this spacious bedroom rustic yet elegant. Trendy lamps and black leather padding for the headboard are comfortable and romantic touches here.

So functional!

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets Plywood Blue
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

The long and sleek window seat in another bedroom features cabinets underneath to address storage needs. A very clever way to control clutter, without wasting additional floor area!    

Here’s another tour you might like - A traditional yet modern home for a beautiful family

15 beautiful ideas of wooden cabinets for bedrooms
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks