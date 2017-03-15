A stylish 3bhk family apartment in Bangalore

Combining modernism with rustic elements is a trend which is gaining increasing popularity in the design and decor world today. The 3bhk apartment we are about to tour today is no different, thanks to the vision and aesthetic sense of the interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts. The rustic charm of the home is due to the lavish and stylish use of wood and stone throughout the interiors. Paired with soothing white and cream tones, they fill the flat with warmth, earthiness and comfort. Sleek modern furniture, cosy lighting and smart utilisation of space add to the attraction of this home too.