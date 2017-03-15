A stylish 3bhk family apartment in Bangalore

Combining modernism with rustic elements is a trend which is gaining increasing popularity in the design and decor world today. The 3bhk apartment we are about to tour today is no different, thanks to the vision and aesthetic sense of the interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts. The rustic charm of the home is due to the lavish and stylish use of wood and stone throughout the interiors. Paired with soothing white and cream tones, they fill the flat with warmth, earthiness and comfort. Sleek modern furniture, cosy lighting and smart utilisation of space add to the attraction of this home too.
Whites, creams and wooden tones tastefully unite to make this spacious living room seem bright and cheerful. Large glass windows flood the space with sunlight, while neat and trendy sofas and a pretty ceiling lamp pull the look together.
Slim stones in beige clad the wall behind the stylish wooden TV unit to lend a rustic touch to the living room. Fashionable lights of various types have been used to highlight the detailing of the furniture here.
A fashionable grey sofa with plump cushions make this room perfect for relaxation, reading or daydreaming. The warm wooden floor contrasts the white walls nicely, while a tall inbuilt glass and wooden cabinet offers space for displaying collectibles.
Just like the other rooms in this apartment, the dining space too is done up in cream and wooden hues. There is ample room for moving around and introducing modern furniture, while the sink unit comes with a large mirror to add glamour here. The crockery cabinets on either side of the windows are sleek and practical.
A neutral and soothing colour scheme is the reason why the kitchen looks cosy and inviting. Smooth and minimal cabinets line the U-shaped room to offer tons of storage space, while the countertop is perfect for cooking, washing, prepping and plating. Powerful task lights and smart appliances make culinary chores a dream.
Lavish use of natural wood on the floor, the wardrobes as well as the modern furniture makes this spacious bedroom rustic yet elegant. Trendy lamps and black leather padding for the headboard are comfortable and romantic touches here.
The long and sleek window seat in another bedroom features cabinets underneath to address storage needs. A very clever way to control clutter, without wasting additional floor area!
