A modern and sophisticated home in Whitefield, Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

The interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts bring you a very elegant and lavish villa in the highly developed neighbourhood of Whitefield in Bangalore. Spacious interiors, smooth and glossy surfaces, abundant usage of white hues and rich woodwork make this residence cosy, stylish and ultramodern. Space-saving closets, sleek designs, subtle rustic touches and creative partitions are some other aspects you should keep an eye out for. The children’s room comes as a vibrant surprise, though the rest of the house mostly flaunts sober and neutral shades.

Warm, bright and airy

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Wood Wood effect Property,Wood,Building,Hall,Fixture,Interior design,Living room,Floor,Flooring,Door
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Elegant and customised designs in dark wood contrast the white environment of this villa beautifully. Wood also adds warmth and cosiness to the modern sofas and soft drapes in the living area. Large glass doors flood this space with natural light and contribute to the feeling of airiness as well.

Stylish partition

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Modern living room Plywood Beige
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Rendered in solid wood with small glass shelves appearing between the columns, this trendy partition separates the living space from the rest of the house cleverly. It lends a sense of privacy without hampering the open plan layout of the villa.

Trendy TV unit

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood White
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

A glossy white panel and a slim wood and white console table make this TV unit cutting-edge and stylishly minimal. It goes well with the general decor of the interiors.

Playful and bright kids’ room

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style nursery/kids room Plywood Brown
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Functionality has been redefined in this kids’ room with wooden bunk beds which feature inbuilt storage at the bottom and extend to act as a study station as well. This design saves space and looks very attractive too. A bold red chair, a world map in between the beds, and the wallpaper depicting racing cars add bright and playful touches to this room.

Smart storage

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ BathroomShelves Glass Purple/Violet
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Wall-to-wall wardrobes with gleaming and sliding doors ensure that everything is organised without wasting floor area. Bold white and magenta stripes especially add oodles of style to this unit.

Subtle rustic touch

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Plywood White
Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Slim grey stones clad the wall on the right to lend a subtly rustic feel to this hallway. We love how earthy elements like stones have been paired with ultramodern furniture in this villa to make unique design statements.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


