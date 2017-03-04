A modern and sophisticated home in Whitefield, Bangalore

The interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts bring you a very elegant and lavish villa in the highly developed neighbourhood of Whitefield in Bangalore. Spacious interiors, smooth and glossy surfaces, abundant usage of white hues and rich woodwork make this residence cosy, stylish and ultramodern. Space-saving closets, sleek designs, subtle rustic touches and creative partitions are some other aspects you should keep an eye out for. The children’s room comes as a vibrant surprise, though the rest of the house mostly flaunts sober and neutral shades.
Elegant and customised designs in dark wood contrast the white environment of this villa beautifully. Wood also adds warmth and cosiness to the modern sofas and soft drapes in the living area. Large glass doors flood this space with natural light and contribute to the feeling of airiness as well.
Rendered in solid wood with small glass shelves appearing between the columns, this trendy partition separates the living space from the rest of the house cleverly. It lends a sense of privacy without hampering the open plan layout of the villa.
A glossy white panel and a slim wood and white console table make this TV unit cutting-edge and stylishly minimal. It goes well with the general decor of the interiors.
Functionality has been redefined in this kids’ room with wooden bunk beds which feature inbuilt storage at the bottom and extend to act as a study station as well. This design saves space and looks very attractive too. A bold red chair, a world map in between the beds, and the wallpaper depicting racing cars add bright and playful touches to this room.
Wall-to-wall wardrobes with gleaming and sliding doors ensure that everything is organised without wasting floor area. Bold white and magenta stripes especially add oodles of style to this unit.
Slim grey stones clad the wall on the right to lend a subtly rustic feel to this hallway. We love how earthy elements like stones have been paired with ultramodern furniture in this villa to make unique design statements.
