A modern and sophisticated home in Whitefield, Bangalore

The interior designers and decorators at In Built Concepts bring you a very elegant and lavish villa in the highly developed neighbourhood of Whitefield in Bangalore. Spacious interiors, smooth and glossy surfaces, abundant usage of white hues and rich woodwork make this residence cosy, stylish and ultramodern. Space-saving closets, sleek designs, subtle rustic touches and creative partitions are some other aspects you should keep an eye out for. The children’s room comes as a vibrant surprise, though the rest of the house mostly flaunts sober and neutral shades.