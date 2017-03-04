A modern abode for a happy Indian family

Today we will take you on a tour of the inside and outside of this beautiful residence of 4150 sq ft that rescues some elements of the traditional architecture.
The Mexican architecture is evident in the stone structures, roofs of tiles and wooden terraces, but these details are integrated in a contemporary and functional design resulting in a very modern and contemporary looking home with very spacious interior spaces and bright rooms full of light. We invite you to continue to explore this beautiful home with us and get inspired for your Indian project
The residence seems to have been conceived as a whole with a uniform design and elements that stand out among the volumes. Large pieces of stone, solid wooden structure ceilings, large terraces and patios and sets of parapets between the tile covered slopes create a playful and very attractive look that dazzles and impresses from afar.
The facade that corresponds to the main accesses is simple and plain because the secret of the charm of this house is its integral design. Pictured here we see a sheltered area protected by a terrace for parking the cars. Next to it is located the pedestrian entrance which is reached after crossing a path surrounded by garden, and whose threshold is protected by a large volume of gray stone, which stands out, imposing among the white surfaces of the walls.
The social area is a large space that is shared between the dining room, the kitchen and the room , and whose atmosphere extends to the terrace by means of a large glass wall that allows the entrance of light and the view of the landscape.
Long terraces are perfect for garden parties and lots of guests. There's even space for a large dining table to share the Sunday barbeque with the whole family. The stove at the end adds extra functionality to this terrace.
On the second floor, a long hallway distributes access to the rooms, and large windows allow the entrance of natural light. A nice touch is also the skylight with wooden beams which adds a sense of cosiness to the space.
The surrounding landscape is green and spacious, and is very well taken advantage of thanks to this large window located in the lobby of the second floor.
To the front and over the garage, a large balcony invites you to enjoy the surroundings, the company of friends and gatherings on weekends. It emphasizes the natural stone in gray tones and provides a subtle contrast with the white facade.
We say goodbye with this overview: the stone walls are impressive and so is the large fireplace on the terrace, and the garden path leading to the main entrance. A good design conceived as a unit, where every detail and element fits perfectly with the rest.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home.