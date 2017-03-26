13 images to help you to plan layout of your dream home

Software today has made it easy to plan the layout and decor of a house's interiors in a virtual manner that saves time and money. Interior decorators and home builders today use 3D images of housing projects to showcase details of size, location, layout and structure of different rooms in the house. This helps homeowners visualize details like furniture, furnishings, colors, patterns and decor objects that can be incorporated in the design of the house. Home buyers generally prefer to view size and layout of houses before purchasing to help them plan the decor as per their family requirements.

Here are 3D images of 15 houses that can be shared with your family to help plan your house and tell them to an architect who can design design the house of your dreams.