13 images to help you to plan layout of your dream home

Software today has made it easy to plan the layout and decor of a house's interiors in a virtual manner that saves time and money. Interior decorators and home builders today use 3D images of housing projects to showcase details of size, location, layout and structure of different rooms in the house. This helps homeowners visualize details like furniture, furnishings, colors, patterns and decor objects that can be incorporated in the design of the house. Home buyers generally prefer to view size and layout of houses before purchasing to help them plan the decor as per their family requirements.
Here are 3D images of 15 houses that can be shared with your family to help plan your house and tell them to an architect who can design design the house of your dreams.
A small house with two bedrooms and spacious proportions in other rooms that perfectly fulfills needs of three member family. Every room from foyer to living area and kitchen has been designed to maintain privacy and comfort.
This three bedroom house has an internal courtyard that people can be reached from any of the rooms facing the patio region. What an excellent idea to create an open air social region that allows natural light and fresh air into the house!
This 3D picture showcases how social area across the open floor layout with living area, dining and kitchen integrates with rest of the house through doors opening into them. The internal structure from walls to inbuilt cabinets are carefully planned to ensure that not even an inch is wasted.
In this design the bedrooms share a bathroom that is located at the end of the corridor adjacent to living room. The rectangular layout shows that though the rooms are parallel to each other there is plenty of open space in the internal corridor, which leads to the bedrooms.
To include a garage in the house plan is to have it tucked close to the entrance just off the road and next to pedestrian entrance. This two level house has a rest room and social areas on the ground floor and bedrooms on first floor. Small lawn in the front and rear area keeps the environment pleasant.
This small house built on just a few square feet is suited for a student or bachelor. While the entrance door opens into the dining area with a kitchen adjacent to it, there is also a comfortable armchair for relaxation. The sleeping quarters are separated from dining region and bathroom with wide concealing panels. The best part of this house is a trendy balcony parallel to the bedroom decorated with recliner and house plants.
This house also has social areas on the ground floor along with home office and a wide hallway that connects staircase to bedrooms on the top level. The U shaped modern kitchen is spacious with island at the center that connects it to the dining room. A large door in this region connects the house to rear garden.
This drawing showcases both levels of the house and their connection through an elegant staircase. The upper floor has a family room with bedrooms and small auxiliary room on the ground floor that could be the foyer.
The large single level house spread across several square feet has four large bedrooms and spacious social area that is laid out across open floor plan. There is a large wooden deck with pool, lawn, recliners and sun umbrella in the backyard that can be reached from living room and the bedrooms through a sit-out area.
An elegant curved staircase connects off the living room connects the lower and upper levels. The master bedroom is on the ground floor and opens out into a stone paved backyard that leads to the swimming pool. Small patches of plants are spread across the periphery of the property.
This house shows how every room can have privacy and still remain connected to each other if there is plenty of space to design the layout. Though there are walls between all the social areas, be it the kitchen, living room or the dining area and foyer, all are connected to each other through doors. The wide staircase connecting both floors is between the foyer and living room.
A modern kitchen design with stylish red and grey tones has a cabinet area that stretches in an innovative manner till the living room. The L shaped kitchen is hidden from direct view of living room with divider that separates kitchen from dining area. Designed like an extension of the kitchen the dining area stretches out like a breakfast bar with stools. Linear staircase from living room takes owners to the top floor.
13. A family home with three bedrooms An area of bedrooms with a bathroom in common, one of them with dressing room, but a master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom included, this is practically in the access of the house. Not always the designs of the houses have the same zoning, when distributing their rooms, sometimes depends a lot on the desire of the clients or the family.
After selecting the right house design it is now time to decorate its interiors with 3D walls for perfection.