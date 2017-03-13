A beautiful double-storied house in Vadodara, Gujarat

Vadodara is a culturally and architecturally rich city in Gujarat, and it is here that we chanced upon a modern double-storied house for a large family. Sharp lines, neat windows and a large terrace on the upper floor define its exterior. The interiors are done up in sober, neutral hues like brown, beige, white and grey, while trendy lighting creates a soothing ambiance wherever you go. The furniture is minimal, sleek and very practical. It seems like the interior designers and decorators at Swastik focused on comfort and aesthetics equally.
White concrete, sharp lines and neat windows set in dark wooden frames make the exterior of the house bright and elegant. The splash of yellow on the upper floor terrace is a vibrant touch and spices up the building. Tiles in earthy hues clad the walls of the terrace, lending a cosy and warm vibe to it. Steel gates and concrete make the boundary wall of the residence simple yet classy.
Sober and neutral colours rule the living area, while a beautifully carved white panel next to the wooden TV unit adds creativity here. The entrance comprises of double doors, one of which combines wood with elegant wrought iron. Sleek sofas and a couple of armchairs make the setting inviting and convenient for hosting many people.
The armchairs in the living space are very sleek, simple yet stylish, and equipped with printed bolsters that add colour here. You can also catch a glimpse of the open kitchen with its bright red cabinets.
Stylish cove lighting, warm wooden elements and sober beige and cream on the bedding make this bedroom cosy and relaxing. Everything is neat, simple yet welcoming.
Wardrobes like these make this house very functional, storage-friendly yet aesthetically appealing. Smooth and minimalist design and sliding doors that save on floor area are the highlights of these closets.
Hope this simple, modern yet subtly stylish house inspired you for your own project.