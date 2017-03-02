10 tropical perennial plants for small gardens

Perennial plants have a way of leaving you with a lush garden all year around even if you don't bother about them too much. They are the perfect plants for those of us interested in the concept of effortless gardening as you only need to plant them once and they will keep growing. In this ideabook, we will discuss some tropical perennial plants ideal for small gardens. These are plants that don't take up much space and are easy to grow.
We hope you will be inspired to try growing some of these tropical perennial plants for small gardens. Please do leave us some feedback in the end as we always love to hear back from you.
This perennial plant has been used for its medicinal properties for several centuries in Asian and African societies. These plants are usually grow well in strong sunlight and need dry soil to thrive and grow.
Bougainvillea is a perennial bush which is hardy, low maintenance, relatively drought resistant, easy to find, pretty cheap to buy, and provides lovely colour. It does grow quite wild though and will require some pruning every now and then, which can be quite painful as it is a thorny plant.
Spider plants are one of the most common houseplants as they are well known for their ability to purify air. Like a typical perennial plant this is a hardy species which requires direct sunlight and soft loamy soil. They can grow easily in round and rectangular pots and produce white flowers when they are a year old.
Lucky bamboo is an easy care houseplant that can survive in many conditions, but indirect lighting is best as direct sunlight can cause the leaves to turn yellow and burn. It's best to water these plants when the soil starts to get dry but before it’s completely dry. When the plant gets too tall, just clip off some of the tops and root them in a glass of water. Once you see new leaves growing, you can transfer them into another pot.
Lemongrass is a tropical perennial grass native to India and Sri Lanka. It has a gorgeous citrus flavor and smell, and is great for keeping mosquitoes away. Lemongrass needs full sun, warm temperatures and humidity to thrive. Lemongrass leaves have sharp edges, so choose a planting location that is away from walkways.
Herbs like mint or basil can be grown in small containers so they're great for small gardens. Pictured here we see a lovely wooden shelf being used to hold the containers.
Baby rubber plants also have an amazing ability to purify air. It is a popular houseplant as it does not require dedicated care and can thrive in filtered sunlight with infrequent watering. Landscape artist Luiza Soares has hung these vines in attractive baskets from the slated wooden roof that allows sunlight to filter down to the plants below.
Bananas have a beautiful typically tropical foliage and also produce delicious fruit all year around. They are basically effortless to grow, and can even be grown indoors. Although it is an unusual plant to be grown indoors, it can add a unique touch to your home.
Bamboo palm is a common houseplant which also purifies air, but has many medicinal properties as well. Pictured here, we see slim and slender bamboo palm trees planted at the ground level, adding style to this garden with their attractive foliage. This simple and inspiring garden wall designed in rustic style with floating bamboo caskets is an excellent idea for small gardens as it makes use of wall space.
Money plants are hardy houseplants that can grow in nearly any condition, including low light and infrequent watering. The money plants ease of care makes it a good choice for busy people, or for those who are new to gardening. Mature, healthy money tree plants can be propagated in water too, making them ideal for small spaces in bathrooms.
We hope you've found some suitable tropical perennial plants for your home garden. For more inspiration and garden ideas, have a look at 5 indoor garden ideas.