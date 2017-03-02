Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tropical perennial plants for small gardens

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Perennial plants have a way of leaving you with a lush garden all year around even if you don't bother about them too much. They are the perfect plants for those of us interested in the concept of effortless gardening as you only need to plant them once and they will keep growing. In this ideabook, we will discuss some tropical perennial plants ideal for small gardens. These are plants that don't take up much space and are easy to grow. 

We hope you will be inspired to try growing some of these tropical perennial plants for small gardens. Please do leave us some feedback in the end as we always love to hear back from you. 

1. Aloe vera

sihirlipeyzaj, sihirlipeyzaj sihirlipeyzaj Garden Plants & flowers Stone Black
sihirlipeyzaj

sihirlipeyzaj
sihirlipeyzaj
sihirlipeyzaj

This perennial plant has been used for its medicinal properties for several centuries in Asian and African societies. These plants are usually grow well in strong sunlight and need dry soil to thrive and grow. 

2. Bougainvillea

woodland plants Fenton Roberts Garden Design Garden Plants & flowers
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

woodland plants

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Bougainvillea is a perennial bush which is hardy, low maintenance, relatively drought resistant, easy to find, pretty cheap to buy, and provides lovely colour. It does grow quite wild though and will require some pruning every now and then, which can be quite painful as it is a thorny plant.   

3. Spider plants

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Spider plants are one of the most common houseplants as they are well known for their ability to purify air. Like a typical perennial plant this is a hardy species which requires direct sunlight and soft loamy soil. They can grow easily in round and rectangular pots and produce white flowers when they are a year old. 

4. Lucky bamboo

Lucky Bamboo - Feng Shui for the home! Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky Bamboo—Feng Shui for the home!

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky bamboo is an easy care houseplant that can survive in many conditions, but indirect lighting is best as direct sunlight can cause the leaves to turn yellow and burn. It's best to water these plants when the soil starts to get dry but before it’s completely dry. When the plant gets too tall, just clip off some of the tops and root them in a glass of water. Once you see new leaves growing, you can transfer them into another pot. 

5. Lemongrass

Funky Family Garden in Chiswick, GreenlinesDesign Ltd GreenlinesDesign Ltd Eclectic style garden grasses,perennials,bay topiary,fake lawn
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Funky Family Garden in Chiswick

GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd
GreenlinesDesign Ltd

Lemongrass  is a tropical perennial grass native to India and Sri Lanka. It has a gorgeous citrus flavor and smell, and is great for keeping mosquitoes away. Lemongrass needs full sun, warm temperatures and humidity to thrive. Lemongrass leaves have sharp edges, so choose a planting location that is away from walkways. 

6. Herbs in small containers

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Garden Plant pots & vases Solid Wood Wood effect
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

Herbs like mint or basil can be grown in small containers so they're great for small gardens. Pictured here we see a lovely wooden shelf being used to hold the containers. 


7. Baby rubber plants

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

Baby rubber plants also have an amazing ability to purify air. It is a popular houseplant as it does not require dedicated care and can thrive in filtered sunlight with infrequent watering.  Landscape artist Luiza Soares has hung these vines in attractive baskets from the slated wooden roof that allows sunlight to filter down to the plants below.

8. Bananas

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses Plant,Building,Window,Wood,Houseplant,Stairs,Terrestrial plant,Flooring,Hardwood,House
LIJO.RENY.architects

The Running Wall Residence

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

Bananas have a beautiful typically tropical foliage and also produce delicious fruit all year around. They are basically effortless to grow, and can even be grown indoors. Although it is an unusual plant to be grown indoors, it can add a unique touch to your home. 

9. Bamboo palm

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Bamboo palm is a common houseplant which also purifies air, but has many medicinal properties as well. Pictured here, we see slim and slender bamboo palm trees planted at the ground level, adding style to this garden with their attractive foliage. This simple and inspiring garden wall designed in rustic style with floating bamboo caskets is an excellent idea for small gardens as it makes use of wall space. 

10. Money plants

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom Plant,Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Houseplant,Building,Bathroom,Flooring,Floor,Real estate
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Money plants are hardy houseplants that can grow in nearly any condition, including low light and infrequent watering. The money plants ease of care makes it a good choice for busy people, or for those who are new to gardening. Mature, healthy money tree plants can be propagated in water too, making them ideal for small spaces in bathrooms. 

We hope you've found some suitable tropical perennial plants for your home garden. For more inspiration and garden ideas, have a look at 5 indoor garden ideas.

A beautiful and contemporary apartment in Prabhadevi, Mumbai
Do you know of any other tropical perennial plants ideal for small gardens? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


