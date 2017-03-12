A colourful 1500sqft penthouse in Colaba, Mumbai

The young couple, who approached the interior designers and decorators at Inscape Designers to adorn their penthouse apartment, wanted interesting colours and patterns to dominate it. And the professionals rose to the occasion wonderfully. Myriad hues ranging from black, yellow to pink, blue, brown, green and wooden tones have filled each functional area with life and spice. Murals, creative cladding, beautiful panelling and decorative tiles jazz up the walls now and then. The furniture is comfy yet stylish and the lights are soothing and very contemporary. Varied patterns like floral, stripes, checks, and graphic mix and match to make the ambiance in every room unique and inviting. And all of this was achieved in 45 lakhs, which is not a hefty price to pay as you will discover with the tour.
Geometrically inspired panelling in pink and grey rule the wall behind the dining arrangement, for a creative look. The dining furniture itself is in wood and very elegant.
A vibrant patchwork style modular sofa and a beautiful chaise lounge offer ample seating in the living area. Glass folding doors help in opening up the space to the 50-feet long balcony, which comes with a creative wood and glass awning. The pillars in the balcony flaunt black and white graphic prints to complement the colourful living space.
Purple, red, blue and yellow come together to make the patchwork sofa a sight to behold. Contrasting patterns lend a unique personality to the seating as well as visual depth to the room. The rug under the wooden coffee table is crafted from leather, while the chaise lounge features bold stripes. Soothing cove lighting adds to the cosy ambiance here.
One end of the balcony wows with a charming hookah corner decked with antique lanterns, potted greens and a coffee table with decorative tiles cladding its top. The L-shaped wooden seating has been made cosy with vibrant cushions.
The sleek long bench accompanying the chairs in the dining space has a colourful seat in pink, black and yellow.
Bright and intense shades of brown, yellow and orange come together in this spacious kitchen for a lively and cheery look. Beautiful printed tiles clad the backsplashes in places where the smooth cabinets are not present. A tall and sleek walnut unit accommodates the large appliances here.
A wooden window has been created between the kitchen and dining, to ease communication with the chef. It is flanked by gorgeous tiles on either side and a bamboo blind can be let down whenever privacy is required.
The washbasin in the kitchen is a very trendy affair and features glitzy mosaic tiles on its backsplash. The cabinet above it comes with mirrored doors and conceals a wine rack inside.
Done up mostly in wood and cream tones, this spacious bedroom makes a bold statement with the black bedspread. Floor to ceiling inbuilt closets, a large mirror for the dressing unit and a jazzy panelling behind the bed complete the look here. Soft golden lighting ensures a romantic atmosphere.
A massive artwork inspired by nature and organic prints deck the wall opposite the bed in this bedroom. The effect is stunning.
A large bed in the corner, a creative inbuilt bookshelf above it, and chevron patterns on the wall makes this bedroom eye-catching and full of personality. Shades of orange, green and wood rule the space, accompanied by modern lighting for a cosy yet energetic ambiance.
The wall-to-wall closets in this bedroom feature large and square handles, only some of which are actually functional. But all of them are decorative, and flaunt family photos of the couple. Very ingenious, right?
