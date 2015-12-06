6 steps to create a beautiful attic

Attics have a bad reputation for being cramped, dark and stuffy. Their lack of space and natural light make them the last choice to decorate. However, if decorated and furnished well, the attic can be transformed into a bedroom, a study, or your personal 'cave'. The attic is the perfect getaway for those who like to recuperate after a long, tiring day.

The attic in your home can be decorated to create a decent space. There are multiple factors that need to be considered before remodelling your attic into a room or a living space. Here are some steps to consider before designing your attic.