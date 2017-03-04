Your browser is out-of-date.

10 furniture ideas for your bedroom

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Handpainted panels incorporated into cupboard doors, Eades Bespoke Eades Bespoke Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Bedrooms are private spaces, but we still want them to look good since we spend a lot of time in them. We like our bedrooms to be unique, just like the social spaces in the home. However, budgets and small spaces often stand in the way of designing a perfect bedroom.

Every bedroom needs a bed, side tables and wardrobes, but instead of opting for standard designs, you can consider using unique or custom-designed pieces that add to the theme of the room in addition to presenting a memorable feature. Browse through these images to get inspired.

1. Four-poster with a difference

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Wooden four-poster beds are classic and add old world charm to any bedroom. However, they tend to be bulky and can make a small room appear cramped. For fans, who can’t live without a four-poster bed in their bedroom, a wrought-iron frame presents a simple solution as it’s narrower than a wooden one. In addition, painting it white makes it blur into the wall in the background, adding a sense of airiness to the space, like in this image.

2. Velvet headboard with matching bench

boutique bedroom Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey bedroom,velvet,bedroom furniture,headboard,deep buttoned,bombe bedside,pink cushions,scatter cushions,boutique bedroom,hotel style bedroom
Style Within

boutique bedroom

You can bring style to a small bedroom with a splash of bright colour from a velvet headboard with a matching upholstered bench at the foot of the bed. Accessorize with throws and cushions to complete the look.

3. Modern chest of drawers

Daval Bedroom Furniture - Bedroom Design Surrey Raycross Interiors Modern style bedroom
Raycross Interiors

Daval Bedroom Furniture—Bedroom Design Surrey

A chest of drawers is an invaluable piece of furniture in a bedroom for storing knickknacks and keeping the room looking neat. Fit a custom-made modern version in a small corner, if the traditional wooden one is too bulky or doesn’t suit the overall style of your bedroom.

4. Minimalist headboard with floating bedside tables

Bedroom, bed, headboard and bedsides muto BedroomBeds & headboards
muto

Bedroom, bed, headboard and bedsides

When you have limited space, a large wooden panel that serves as a headboard and has two bedside tables floating from it is a great solution. It adds a lovely minimalist feel to the room and makes the room look more spacious besides making it easier to clean the floor.

5. Bedside cabinets with shelves

Master Bedroom - Chelsea Townhouse Arq-A Interiors Limited BedroomBeds & headboards Wood bedroom,bed,headboard,lighting,shelving,cushions,bed linen
Arq-A Interiors Limited

Master Bedroom—Chelsea Townhouse

A clever design such as this one makes the most of an irregular column to save space in the room in addition to presenting storage space in the form of bedside tables as well as shelves for books and décor accessories.

6. A rustic headboard

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
Staging Factory

Bedroom furniture doesn’t have to be expensive to look unique. If you have a limited budget, get creative and bring a new look to old discarded pieces, like the upcycled window frame in this image, which is converted into a headboard to bring a rustic look to the room.


7. Unique bedside tables

Bedside table F-shelf Maze Interior Minimalist bedroom
Maze Interior

Bedside table F-shelf

Whether you want to save money or space, using innovative designs for bedside tables, like the floating design in this room, adds a memorable element to the bedroom.

8. Space-saving TV furniture with lighting

Master Bedroom, K Mewada Interior Designer K Mewada Interior Designer Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Wood,Textile,Bed frame,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring
K Mewada Interior Designer

Master Bedroom

Instead of placing the television on a cabinet, mounting it on a panel that hides away the wires brings a neater and more modern look to the bedroom. In addition, you can incorporate lighting behind the panel and under the floating shelf below it to create a stunning piece of bedroom furniture.

9. An accent chair

bedroom Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomLighting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

bedroom

Most modern homes use neutral tones to create a sophisticated ambiance, but often it results in a room appearing dull. Infuse a touch of brightness to break the monotony in your bedroom with a contrast toned accent chair.

10. Scenic wardrobe

Hand Painted Panels integrated cupboard doors Eades Bespoke Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Eades Bespoke

Hand Painted Panels integrated cupboard doors

Instead of sticking to plain laminates or mirrors on the wardrobes in your bedroom, how about integrating hand painted scenes, like in this image to bring a unique look to the space?

For more tips on creating beautiful bedrooms, see 8 stunning ideas for the bedroom.

21 interior design ideas for you to copy!
Which of these designs will be perfect for your bedroom? Respond in the comments.


