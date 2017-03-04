20 small bathrooms – modern and fabulous

Most bathroom design ideas are for large spaces, but the reality is that our bathrooms are sometimes small. However, you can find some ideas that are flexible and can fit into any space. It all depends on proper planning and a good layout.

In other words, we must plan every inch of the space, starting with including the basic fixtures such as the toilet, sink and shower. For the remaining space, we must consider elements such as colour, layout and materials. Finally, we need to organize the elements so that we have well-defined areas, including a passage for walking. If you want some examples of how you can achieve the perfect bathroom in a small space, take a look at these ideas.