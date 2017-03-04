Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small bathrooms – modern and fabulous

Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern bathroom
Most bathroom design ideas are for large spaces, but the reality is that our bathrooms are sometimes small. However, you can find some ideas that are flexible and can fit into any space. It all depends on proper planning and a good layout.

In other words, we must plan every inch of the space, starting with including the basic fixtures such as the toilet, sink and shower. For the remaining space, we must consider elements such as colour, layout and materials. Finally, we need to organize the elements so that we have well-defined areas, including a passage for walking. If you want some examples of how you can achieve the perfect bathroom in a small space, take a look at these ideas.

1. Add textures

Home Staging para una Venta Inmobiliaria Exitosa, Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

An idea for giving a different look to a standard design is to use furniture with varied textures. This way, you can add a noticeable piece of décor without having to spend extra or to use additional space.

2. Floating designs

Muebles de baño b-box de Bath+, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

One of the secrets to making your bathroom look more spacious is to use of floating furniture. It brings an airier look visually, and it will even be easier to clean.

3. Take advantage of the ceiling

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In a small bathroom, you need to take advantage of every centimetre, and for that you can use the ceiling to decorate the space and create a different look by either painting it, adding effects or placing beams on it.

4. The layout

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

As we mentioned in the beginning, layout is an important factor for small spaces. When we decide where to place the furniture, we need to follow a logical order. For example, putting the sink in front of the shower area can work well, like in this image.

5. Impressive details

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

We don’t always need a complex design to create an impressive bathroom. All that is required is one amazing detail that catches everyone’s attention. It can be a design on the ceiling or wall, colours or a decorative vinyl like in this bathroom.

9. Containing the splash

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

The shower area is often a problem if left uncovered as it creates splashes that stain everything nearby besides making puddles that can cause accidents. This is easily solved by adding a glass shower cubicle, which won’t occupy too much space, will contain the splashes within it and not interfere with the overall design.


6. Eclectic style

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

A simple way to achieve an original design is by using the eclectic style and mixing the best feature from each of your favourite styles. You can use industrial materials with minimalist design and a few rustic details to create an amazing bathroom.

7. Symmetry

Bathroom WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store

Bathroom

WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store

Symmetry is an important element in design as it helps to maintain a balance in the space. However, it does not mean that everything should be the same on both sides of the axis. It suffices that the elements on both sides have a similar size and volume to create a balance.

8. The charm of wood

Calbourne Road, SW12, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Calbourne Road, SW12

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Wood is a material that always looks good, regardless of the size or the style of the space. If you want your bathroom to look inviting like a spa or sauna, you can use a wood veneer on the wall to achieve the effect by bringing all the personality and freshness that you need without spending too much.

10. Bicolour

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

The colour of the walls can help to define different areas in the bathroom. For a more elegant appearance, we recommend a two-tone design that mixes contrasting shades for a more dramatic effect.

11. Minimal furniture

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

To prevent the bathroom from looking cramped, use furniture that exposes a good amount of the wall instead of covering it completely. Simple designs work best for small spaces.

12. Light colours

Powder Room Clean Design
Clean Design

Powder Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Using light colours helps to reflect the light on the surfaces to make the space look wider and better illuminated. Additionally, it helps to bring a relaxing feel to the bathroom.

13. Benefit from white

Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

White, as a colour, has many advantages in small spaces, more so in a bathroom. It makes the space appear bigger visually, blurs boundaries and brings more light besides creating a relaxed environment. Additionally, it helps you to keep it clean always.

14. Make the most of accessories

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

To avoid decorating the small space too much, make clever use of colour and design of the furniture, materials and accessories such as towels and bath mats.

15. Tiles

Kid's Bath Clean Design
Clean Design

Kid's Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Bathroom tiles are always good allies for decorating and can be used in the bathroom to create a variety of designs.

16. Aligned

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

If you have a narrow bathroom, we recommend designing the space by aligning all the elements on the same side, and in logical order, so that one side is left free as a passage without obstructions.

17. A sense of infinity

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrors help to create a feeling of greater depth and can be used to make your bathroom look infinite, especially if you choose a mirror that extends along a wider section of the wall, like in this example.

18. A natural touch

Casa 1001, studio vtx
studio vtx

studio vtx
studio vtx
studio vtx

Adding a natural touch to the bathroom helps to make the environment fresher in addition to eliminating bad odours if you use fragrant plants.

19. A design that shines

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

This design doesn’t employ large furniture or expensive coatings, but it achieves a powerful detail with lighting. Besides adding an impressive feature to the bath, it also creates an elegant setting.

20. Lines, lines and more lines

Casa 26, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Linear designs are the best solution for making a bathroom look elegant and perfect. However, it doesn’t mean that you must settle for traditional lines. Be bold and use lines in different shapes and with varied materials to make your bathroom unique.

For more ideas on designing small bathrooms, see this article in our magazine.

A modern and sophisticated home in Whitefield, Bangalore
Which of these designs will you use for your small bathroom? Let us know in the comments.


