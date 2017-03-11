A beautiful family home in Nashik, Maharashtra

You don’t always need bright colours or overwhelming decor elements to make your house beautiful. Sober and light hues, tasteful furniture and cheerful lighting can achieve a pleasing effect too. And that is exactly why we present here a spacious and elegant residence rendered by the interior architects at Shubhchintan on Nashik Road in Maharashtra. Lavish use of soothing and simple hues like white, cream, beige and wood fill this home with warmth, cosiness and simplicity. Creative touches appear randomly in furniture designs and wall claddings, to lend visual depth to the different rooms. Bright and trendy lighting add to the practicality of this house.
Owing to a contemporary open plan layout, the living and dining spaces merge with each other beautifully. All furniture pieces are fashionable yet simple and sleek. Wooden touches appear to lend warmth to the neutral environment, and the TV unit features floating shelves for displaying artefacts.
Reddish tiles on the floor, white walls and rich wooden panelling make the entrance lobby cosy, inviting and full of personality.
The earthiness of the stone wall combines elegantly with the floating wooden steps and glass and steel railing to make the staircase stunning. Embedded lights at alternate steps brighten up the structure and make it safe for people to go up and down.
Done up mostly in glossy white, the kitchen looks practical as well as fashionable. Sleek cabinets, modern appliances and a stunning chandelier above the breakfast counter pull the look together here, making this a very cosy place to cook, prep, plate, and serve.
Though minimal in decor, the master bedroom wows with its luxurious design. The beautifully stepped wooden flooring with cove lighting, and the silvery panelling behind the bed make this a very gorgeous space. A mix of bright and soft lights makes this space functional and relaxing at the same time.
The TV unit in the master bedroom deserves special mention, owing to its sensuously curvy white shelves. The false ceiling above mimics the shape of the shelves and features a set of parallel dark wooden lines. Behind this wall is the dressing area.
Soft shades of white, beige and grey dominate the bedroom that belongs to the owner’s parents. The bed is ultramodern, glossy and the polka dotted pillows are a cheerful touch. The corner next to the window has been reserved for the wall-mounted temple, while the painting above the bed adds personality to the room.
Minimalism is the secret behind the elegance of the guest bedroom. Whites, creams, browns and a bit of grey join hands to make this bright and neat space comfy and welcoming. The furniture pieces are sleek, smooth and very practical. Don’t miss how sleek strips of mirror add jazz to the white wardrobe.
Take another tour - A warm and contemporary home for a young couple in Baroda