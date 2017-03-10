Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish Kolkata home for a happy family

Justwords Justwords
Residential, Effects Decors & Interiors Effects Decors & Interiors
There’s nothing more comforting than a spacious and bright home which pleases the senses and caters to all daily needs. Today, we will take you on the tour of one such residence in Kolkata. Designed by the interior architects at Effects Decors & Interiors, this home makes use of soothing colours, elegant furniture and trendy lighting to make a style statement like none other. Though white, wood and beige rule most spaces, pops of vibrant hues appear for visual interest. Stylish storage solutions, decorative wall cladding, beautiful wallpapers and cosy textiles add to the charm of this residence.

Wooden splendour

Living Area Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Living Area

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

The wall holding the TV unit has been artistically clad in dark and light wooden panels of different sizes, and it makes a warm and welcoming statement. Paired with the sleek console table and recessed lights, this wall catches attention easily.

Beautiful and vibrant living

Living Area Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Living Area

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

Stunning wallpapers, a modern false ceiling, pretty cove lighting and an L-shaped wooden niche in the corner pull the look together in the living area. The furniture is simple but elegant and perfect for entertaining many guests. Bright pink and green cushions add pizzazz to this neutral ambiance.

Contemporary dining

Dining Area Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Dining Area

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

A unique dining table with wooden base and glass top takes the centre stage in this dining area. Simple but fashionable chairs in wood and cream and sleek wall-mounted storage units add personality and functionality to this space.

Sophisticated master bedroom

Master Bedroom Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Master Bedroom

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

Abstract artistic patterns appear here and there to make the master bedroom unique and inviting. The colour scheme comprises of contrasting brown and white shades, while the lighting is adequate yet soothing. Splashes of green on the bedding add life to this room.

Artistic wall

Master Bedroom Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Master Bedroom

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

Rendered with wood and beautifully printed wallpaper, the wall holding the TV in the master bedroom is eye-catching. A set of four framed artworks add spunk to the wall on the right.

Youthful bedroom

Daughter's Room Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Daughter's Room

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

Soothing shades of leafy green dominate the daughter’s bedroom in this home. The furniture is simple yet very fashionable and combines white and wood for a classy look. A large window brings in oodles of sunlight and offers views of the surroundings as well.

Aesthetics and functionality

Son's Room Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors

Son's Room

Effects Decors & Interiors
Effects Decors &amp; Interiors
Effects Decors & Interiors

The wall-to-wall wardrobe unit in the son’s room cleverly accommodates a dressing mirror and drawer too. Done up in wood and white, it makes storage truly stylish. The wall holding the sleek but practical TV unit is clad in gorgeous wallpaper, while niches and glass shelves make organising things easy.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


