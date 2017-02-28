29 design inspirations for your small kitchen

Small homes mean small kitchens that force owners to sometimes compromise on aesthetics for setting up all required essentials in the space available. But cramped spaces do not inspire creativity and claustrophobic kitchens tends to undermine the health and well-being of people working in the area. To manage the perennial problem of congestion in small kitchens our kitchen planners have created several interesting layouts that are ideal for small spaces. These kitchens have been made with wide variety of materials like wood, acrylic, marble, granite, ceramic and laminate to make the region attractive and easy to work.
Everything fits in perfectly into a small region planned with precision.
An elegant kitchen with touches of steel on black laminate surfaces that enhance the glossy surface of glass topped counter.
Combination of blue, grey and black give a stylish edge to this rustic kitchen that has a trendy backsplash made of brick shaped tiles.
Bright yellow counter and black cabinets make a striking combination in this kitchen that also has a wooden island.
Grey and white color combinations may seem a little colorless for this minimalist kitchen but the elegant stainless steel fittings give it an edgy finish.
Every bit of space available between roof and floor has been used up to make creative storage space in this tiny kitchen.
Bright orange back-splash and laminated cabinets lend color and vibrancy to a region which would look dull and plain with grey surfaces.
Eclectic combination of colors, patterns and materials makes the small kitchen feel bright and vibrant and the use of high metal chairs instead of stools adds to the spark.
All know that use of neutral tones increases the visual length of a room and here the touches of blue bring warmth to the region.
The kitchen here strikes a delicate balance traditional and modern design elements by setting up a shiny black laminated modular cabinet with sandstone counter system against a rustic wall made of stone.
The elongated structure of this kitchen has been designed for increasing storage space to open doors on both sides.
To create seating area in a small kitchen try to have long wide counter on one side so the opposite wall becomes empty to set up a small folding table with chairs
White laminated surfaces, wood supports and frosted glass fronts—a very Scandinavian kitchen!
Multi-patterned tiles on the back-splash improve the aesthetics of this trendy monochromatic kitchen.
Colorful yellow kitchen ornaments and open shelves are the highlight of this tiny U shaped open kitchen.
The wide wooden counter serves as a bar and also as a separator of spaces between kitchen and dining area.
Elegant white surfaces and rustic brick walls make a trendy kitchen that is devoid of extra frills and also has a brisk island that serves as a dining area.
Plain kitchen with grey surfaces has received a surprising touch as the interiors of cabinets and shelves have been given a lovely shade of green.
Down-lights below cabinets may seem frivolous to many but they create charming pools of light on the counter that makes working at late nights in the kitchen a pleasure.
In a small kitchen like this with limited counter space adding a cook-top cover is a good idea as you can safely work on your stove when it’s not in use. Some cook-top covers are also available as wood butcher block surfaces.
A creative approach is always useful to maximize the functionality of a small kitchen and attachments like roll out cabinets, fold-able shelves, pull out butcher blocks below the counter are always welcome.
Open cabinets above the counter with deep shelves are ideal for storing glassware and crockery.
Tiny kitchen space can be extended with a stylish stone wall like this to support the marble service bar.
Combination of steel and earthy wood makes this trendy kitchen a restful space.
Every inch of this black and white kitchen from granite counter to size and shape of glass topped cabinets has been designed to suit the comfort of its owners.
Tiny spaces require something riveting to retain concentration and this colorful back splash with tiles in multiple patterns and colors is a worthy attention grabber.
Etched in wood and laminate, this kitchen has it all in terms of design, appearance and convenience.
Counters and cabinets placed in rectangular order make the region appear long and spacious. Here LED strip lights above and below cabinets illuminate the counter space give a futuristic look to the minimalist kitchen.
