29 design inspirations for your small kitchen

Small homes mean small kitchens that force owners to sometimes compromise on aesthetics for setting up all required essentials in the space available. But cramped spaces do not inspire creativity and claustrophobic kitchens tends to undermine the health and well-being of people working in the area. To manage the perennial problem of congestion in small kitchens our kitchen planners have created several interesting layouts that are ideal for small spaces. These kitchens have been made with wide variety of materials like wood, acrylic, marble, granite, ceramic and laminate to make the region attractive and easy to work.