29 design inspirations for your small kitchen

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Mediterranean style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Small homes mean small kitchens that force owners to sometimes compromise on aesthetics for setting up all required essentials in the space available. But cramped spaces do not inspire creativity and claustrophobic kitchens tends to undermine the health and well-being  of people working in the area. To manage the perennial problem of congestion in small kitchens our kitchen planners have created several interesting layouts that are ideal for small spaces. These kitchens have been made with wide variety of materials like wood, acrylic, marble, granite, ceramic and laminate to make the region attractive and easy to work.

1. Complete kitchen within a meter and half

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everything fits in perfectly into a small region planned with precision.

2. Linear and black with mosaic tiles

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

An elegant kitchen with touches of steel on black laminate surfaces that enhance the glossy surface of glass topped counter.

3. Compact in blue color

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

Combination of blue, grey and black give a stylish edge to this rustic kitchen that has a trendy backsplash made of brick shaped tiles.

4. L shaped with striking colors

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Bright yellow counter and black cabinets make a striking combination in this kitchen that also has a wooden island.

5. Minimalist

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

Grey and white color combinations may seem a little colorless for this minimalist kitchen but the elegant stainless steel fittings give it an edgy finish.

6. Smart storage

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

Every bit of space available between roof and floor has been used up to make creative storage space in this tiny kitchen.


7. Bright orange

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Bright orange back-splash and laminated cabinets lend color and vibrancy to a region which would look dull and plain with grey surfaces.

8. Bright combination of materials and designs

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Eclectic combination of colors, patterns and materials makes the small kitchen feel bright and vibrant and the use of high metal chairs instead of stools adds to the spark.

9. Spotless white

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

All know that use of neutral tones increases the visual length of a room and here the touches of blue bring warmth to the region.

10. Stone and laminate

homify Rustic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen here strikes  a delicate balance  traditional and modern design elements by setting up a shiny black laminated modular cabinet with sandstone counter system against a rustic wall made of stone.

11. Elegant and modern

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elongated structure of this kitchen has been designed for increasing storage space to open doors on both sides.

12. Rectangular design

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

The elongated structure of this kitchen has been designed for increasing storage space to open doors on both sides.

13. Tucking in a small meal table

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Country style kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

To create seating area in a small kitchen try to have long wide counter on one side so the opposite wall becomes empty to set up a small folding  table with chairs

14. Scandinavian style

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Minimalist kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

White laminated surfaces, wood  supports and frosted glass fronts—a very Scandinavian kitchen!

15. Black and white

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Mediterranean style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Multi-patterned tiles on the back-splash improve the aesthetics of this trendy monochromatic kitchen.

16. Informal U shape

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

Colorful yellow kitchen ornaments and open shelves are the highlight of this tiny U shaped open kitchen.

17. Bar in the kitchen

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

The wide wooden counter serves as a bar and also as a separator of spaces between kitchen and dining area.

18. Welcoming rustic island

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Elegant white surfaces and rustic brick walls make a trendy kitchen that is devoid of extra frills and also has a brisk island that serves as a dining area.

19. Grey and green

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

Plain kitchen with grey surfaces has received a surprising touch as the interiors of cabinets and shelves have been given a lovely shade of green.

20. Perfect illumination

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Down-lights below cabinets may seem frivolous to many but they create charming pools of light on the counter that makes working at late nights in the kitchen a pleasure.

21. Practical simplicity

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a small kitchen like this with limited counter space adding a cook-top cover is a good idea as you can safely work on your stove when it’s not in use. Some cook-top covers are also available as wood butcher block surfaces.

22. Red and white combination

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

A creative approach is always useful to maximize the functionality of a small kitchen and attachments like roll out cabinets, fold-able shelves, pull out butcher blocks below the counter are always welcome.

23. Practical storage

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

Open cabinets above the counter with deep shelves are ideal for storing glassware and crockery.

24. Stone wall

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Tiny kitchen space can be extended with a stylish stone wall like this to support the marble service bar.

25. Compact and bright

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Mediterranean style kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

Combination of steel and earthy wood makes this trendy kitchen a restful space.

26. Customised

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Modern kitchen
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño
Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño

Every inch of this black and white kitchen from granite counter to size and shape of glass topped cabinets has been designed to suit the comfort of its owners.

27. With colorful backdrop

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiny spaces require something riveting to retain concentration and this colorful back splash with tiles in multiple patterns and colors is a worthy attention grabber.

28. Modern and elegant

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Asian style kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

Etched in wood and laminate, this kitchen has it all in terms of design, appearance and convenience.

29. Minimal and futuristic

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Counters and cabinets placed in rectangular order make the region appear long and spacious. Here LED strip lights above and below cabinets illuminate the  counter space give a futuristic look to the minimalist kitchen. 

To bring order to the kitchen here are Ideas for a perfectly organized kitchen.

A beautiful and spacious home in Bangalore
Which ideas do you feel are easiest to adopt? Do let us know in your comments below.


