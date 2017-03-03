5 modern houses with plans for you to get ideas!

Planning and constructing your own house is a very special moment in your life. It is something you will never forget and is a milestone that you and your family will treasure forever. No matter how long it takes for the dream to be realized, it is an enjoyable process since you are always eager to see the house take shape and wonder how it will turn out. With the help of the articles in our magazine, you can get ideas about what you need, the style that you like, and gather a list of elements that you aren’t sure about, for which you need professional guidance to get answers to your doubts.

On the Homify platform, you will find architects who can make your dreams come true. It is the responsibility of an architect to give you the best advice after analysing your requirements and coming up with a plan that suits your family and your budget. After that, once the land is prepared, you are ready to start the construction. Envisaging your dream house is not easy. To help you get inspired, we present five modern houses with their plans.