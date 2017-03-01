10 images of Pooja rooms to start the month well

March is the month of celebration of colors. It’s the month when holi , the festival of color is celebrated. It’s the also the month of transition when Vasant is moving into Falgun or spring is changing its color and getting ready for summers. Let’s remember God before we celebrate the festival of color with great fervour and gear up for the harsh summers ahead. India is famous for both. Isn’t it?
Today we have brought 10 ideas for you to change your pooja room to welcome the month of March.
The beautiful pattern on the walls and ceiling of this pooja room is something unique and different. There are too much going on here but everything is in harmony. Sit here for some ‘me’ time with God.
This minimalist pooja space is appropriate for the long summer that begins with March. A Buddha statue, marble floor, a marble fountain and the cool color of the walls; it looks divine.
Images of deities from all religious believe adorn the doors of this pooja space. It is really commendable. Show your creative side and progressive thought in your pooja room and prove that spirituality is bliss.
The mesmerizing lighting arrangement spreading the color of springs from above and behind the image of deities is making this pooja room vibrant, mysterious and refreshing.
Marble floor, aesthetic use of wood and glass and sensible arrangement of light is making this pooja room look divine. It is simple, it is pure and it is stunning!
There is something very serene here. The beautiful contrast of wood, white walls and a colorful image of Buddha are stunning. Together they are creating a pious and serene environment for prayers. You don’t need a proper room to create this serene pooja space.
The pop of yellow color on white walls is making this simple pooja room lively. This shade of spring complements the simple wooden temple and a beautiful colorful cabinet on its side.
Marble also has a unique quality to make the environment feel cool and look peaceful. Its combination with wood is modern and stunning. Whatever is the temperature outside; your pooja room will remain cool and comfortable.
Convert a small niche on the wall into an elegant pooja space! A classic combination of wood and white looks cool, clean and very summery. Place an elegant marble statue of your God and get ready for prayer.
The color of wall in different shades of orange and a peeping sun shining bright in a corner is making this pooja room vibrant and attractive. The popping color of spring is grabbing all the attentions instantly.