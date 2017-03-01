10 images of Pooja rooms to start the month well

March is the month of celebration of colors. It’s the month when holi , the festival of color is celebrated. It’s the also the month of transition when Vasant is moving into Falgun or spring is changing its color and getting ready for summers. Let’s remember God before we celebrate the festival of color with great fervour and gear up for the harsh summers ahead. India is famous for both. Isn’t it?

Today we have brought 10 ideas for you to change your pooja room to welcome the month of March.