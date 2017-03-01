Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 images of Pooja rooms to start the month well

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

March is the month of celebration of colors. It’s the month when holi , the festival of color is celebrated. It’s the also the month of transition when Vasant is moving into Falgun or spring is changing its color and getting ready for summers. Let’s remember God before we celebrate the festival of color with great fervour and gear up for the harsh summers ahead. India is famous for both. Isn’t it?

Today we have brought 10 ideas for you to change your pooja room to welcome the month of March.

1. Stencil on the wall

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The beautiful pattern on the walls and ceiling of this pooja room is something unique and different. There are too much going on here but everything is in harmony. Sit here for some ‘me’ time with God.

For more ideas for prayer or meditation room, click here.

​2. Cool and calm

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal)

SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

This minimalist pooja space is appropriate for the long summer that begins with March. A Buddha statue, marble floor, a marble fountain and the cool color of the walls; it looks divine.

​3. Spirituality is bliss

Modern Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern living room Shelf,Interior design,Wood,Shelving,Flooring,Publication,Art,Floor,Chair,Tints and shades
The Orange Lane

Modern Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Images of deities from all religious believe adorn the doors of this pooja space. It is really commendable. Show your creative side and progressive thought in your pooja room and prove that spirituality is bliss.

​4. Lights from above

Pooja room homify Modern houses
homify

Pooja room

homify
homify
homify

The mesmerizing lighting arrangement spreading the color of springs from above and behind the image of deities is making this pooja room vibrant, mysterious and refreshing.

​5. Pure and divine

Pooja Room next to dining room homify Modern dining room
homify

Pooja Room next to dining room

homify
homify
homify

Marble floor, aesthetic use of wood and glass and sensible arrangement of light is making this pooja room look divine. It is simple, it is pure and it is stunning!

6. Contrasting serenity

GSP Interiors , Space Collage Space Collage Modern dining room
Space Collage

GSP Interiors

Space Collage
Space Collage
Space Collage

There is something very serene here. The beautiful contrast of wood, white walls and a colorful image of Buddha are stunning. Together they are creating a pious and serene environment for prayers. You don’t need a proper room to create this serene pooja space.


​7. Pop-up color of spring

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The pop of yellow color on white walls is making this simple pooja room lively. This shade of spring complements the simple wooden temple and a beautiful colorful cabinet on its side.

​8. A marble room

Mandir AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Classic style living room Marble White
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Mandir

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Marble also has a unique quality to make the environment feel cool and look peaceful. Its combination with wood is modern and stunning. Whatever is the temperature outside; your pooja room will remain cool and comfortable.

9. An elegant niche

Pooja Niche Studio Stimulus Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Stimulus

Pooja Niche

Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus

Convert a small niche on the wall into an elegant pooja space! A classic combination of wood and white looks cool, clean and very summery. Place an elegant marble statue of your God and get ready for prayer.

​10. Orange, the color of spring

Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern walls & floors Property,Cabinetry,Amber,Light,Drawer,Wood,Orange,Textile,Decoration,Interior design
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Residence.

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

The color of wall in different shades of orange and a peeping sun shining bright in a corner is making this pooja room vibrant and attractive. The popping color of spring is grabbing all the attentions instantly.

15 ideas to place a TV in a small home
Do you like these pooja rooms? Let us know your thoughts below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks