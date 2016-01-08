6 Sensational attic bedroom ideas

Lofts or attic conversions are fast becoming the hot and trendy thing to do. There is something so quaintly appealing about attic rooms, that it is hard to not love them. They exude such charm and warmth that is reminiscent of rooms in old heritage houses in native places. For so many, sleeping under the eaves would be a dream. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the space in an attic is versatile, that can be modeled to make those dreams come true.
Another thing to keep in mind is never to overcrowd the space. Attic bedrooms are generally tighter spaces, and if there are sloped ceilings, the room can feel claustrophobic with too many furnishings. It is essential to stick to the basics and necessities while working around small spaces. Here are some ideas to help you kickstart the process to achieving your own attic bedroom!
If you love some vintage style, then you can take some inspiration from this lovely room. The dark and plush brown of the ceiling, floor, and chest of drawers exude a warm old-world charm. To get a contrast and different look, you can add a metal bed that spells Vintage charm. Read through this ideabook for more Vintage inspired designs.
If you are looking to redecorate your attic with pocket-friendly ideas, the best way is to go simple. While you may need to get the whole space cleaned out and painted to make it look clean, you can go easy on the furnishings. Like in this example, the only furniture is the bed. The rest of this room is kept simple by retaining the stone walls and under furnishing. The colourful rugs on the floor add a much-needed vibrancy into this room.
A bedroom is essentially supposed to exude a warm and cozy look. But the one downside of having attic bedrooms is low light. What can be better than to light up your bedroom using glowing yellow lights?! It easily drowns the whole room in a comfortable glow. .
This cottage style attic bedroom designed by Cubicprojekt gives such a light and airy ambience. The excessive use of light coloured wood gives it a fresh and clean appearance. You can design the whole room keeping one dominant material.
Want to keep that free spirited individual inside you alive? Why not create a simple and bohemian style attic retreat?! Instead of having a bed, you can throw on colourful mattresses on the floor. Light, transparent curtains can grace the windows to let in natural light. You can also jazz-up the space by decorating it with string lights.
If you have a certain affinity for cottages and simplicity, sticking to the bare minimum is the best option. The classic wooden beams and eaves overhead with their authentic markings spell understated style. With nothing apart from two single beds and a wooden table across, this room makes it so easy to live in!