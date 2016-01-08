6 Sensational attic bedroom ideas

Lofts or attic conversions are fast becoming the hot and trendy thing to do. There is something so quaintly appealing about attic rooms, that it is hard to not love them. They exude such charm and warmth that is reminiscent of rooms in old heritage houses in native places. For so many, sleeping under the eaves would be a dream. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the space in an attic is versatile, that can be modeled to make those dreams come true.

Another thing to keep in mind is never to overcrowd the space. Attic bedrooms are generally tighter spaces, and if there are sloped ceilings, the room can feel claustrophobic with too many furnishings. It is essential to stick to the basics and necessities while working around small spaces. Here are some ideas to help you kickstart the process to achieving your own attic bedroom!