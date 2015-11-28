How do I clean and maintain my kitchen equipment?

Whether you're a professional baker or just use the oven to cook instant pizzas, learning how to clean and maintain the oven is essential. Apparently, you should clean your oven at least twice a year to keep it in peak operating condition, but of course this also depends on how often you use the oven. There are different ways of cleaning an oven depending on the type of oven you have—electric oven, gas oven, a self-cleaning electric oven, or a continuous cleaning oven. Make sure to read the instruction manual of how to clean your oven before you start.

Since prevention is better than cure, let's discuss some tips on how to prevent messing up the oven in the first place. One of the easiest things you can do to prevent a messy oven is to use a drip pan or place the pan on a cookie sheet. This technique works well if you're cooking something that is likely to spill-over as it omits the need to clean up the oven after you're done. On the other hand, if you're cooking something that is likely to splatter, then consider using a lid or a placing foil tent over the food to help contain the splattering. However, be careful with using foil, and avoid lining your oven with foil to keep it clean as the foil could catch fire if it gets too close to the cooking element.

The thing about ovens is that you can't clean up after the mess immediately because the oven is scorching hot. However, do try to clean it up as soon as it cools down to make the cleaning process easier, and also to maintain your oven in peak condition. You can also try placing a bowl of boiling water into the oven for 15-20 minutes with the door closed in order to allow the steam to loosen up the dried up food particles, making it easier to clean up.