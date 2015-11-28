How do I clean and maintain my kitchen equipment?

Keeping kitchen equipment clean is not only about maintaining it and keeping it in peak operating condition, but also about sanitation and aesthetics. In this idea guide, we will discuss various techniques on how to clean and maintain kitchen equipment such as the oven, stove, induction hob, microwave, fridge, and toaster.
Food residue that splatters in the microwave can end up smelling bad, looking bad and decreasing the performance of the microwave. However, this can be easily prevented if you know how to clean a microwave.
One of the easiest ways to clean a microwave is to loosen up the dried food particles inside, as we mentioned with the oven. You can use either water, vinegar or lemon to do this. Just place a bowl with vinegar inside the microwave and heat it up a bit. The vinegar will also kill any bacteria and remove germs. To use lemon as a cleaning agent and deodorizer, cut a lemon in half and place it face down on a plate with a tablespoon of water, then heat it up in the microwave for a minute or two.
Once you're done loosening up the dried food particles, just wipe clean with a towel. The glass tray inside the microwave can be removed and washed clean. As easy as that, and you're done cleaning the microwave.
Whether you're a professional baker or just use the oven to cook instant pizzas, learning how to clean and maintain the oven is essential. Apparently, you should clean your oven at least twice a year to keep it in peak operating condition, but of course this also depends on how often you use the oven. There are different ways of cleaning an oven depending on the type of oven you have—electric oven, gas oven, a self-cleaning electric oven, or a continuous cleaning oven. Make sure to read the instruction manual of how to clean your oven before you start.
Since prevention is better than cure, let's discuss some tips on how to prevent messing up the oven in the first place. One of the easiest things you can do to prevent a messy oven is to use a drip pan or place the pan on a cookie sheet. This technique works well if you're cooking something that is likely to spill-over as it omits the need to clean up the oven after you're done. On the other hand, if you're cooking something that is likely to splatter, then consider using a lid or a placing
foil tent over the food to help contain the splattering. However, be careful with using foil, and avoid lining your oven with foil to keep it clean as the foil could catch fire if it gets too close to the cooking element.
The thing about ovens is that you can't clean up after the mess immediately because the oven is scorching hot. However, do try to clean it up as soon as it cools down to make the cleaning process easier, and also to maintain your oven in peak condition. You can also try placing a bowl of boiling water into the oven for 15-20 minutes with the door closed in order to allow the steam to loosen up the dried up food particles, making it easier to clean up.
Cleaning kitchen appliances isn't as fun as using them, but it's got to be done anyway. Here are some easy steps on how to clean the stove. First, remove the grates and set them in your sink with hot, soapy water to remove all the grease easily. Next, use a dry brush or a paper towel to clean any loose crumbs from the stove top. Then, wipe the stove with a cleaning liquid that removes grease. Using a toothbrush may help when it comes to cleaning the awkward angles.
You can also remove the burner caps and set them in hot, soapy water to soak as you did with the grates. Later, you can scrub both the grates and burner caps with a toothbrush if they are still greasy. For a thorough cleaning, remove the burner heads and clean beneath it, then use a small pin or needle to remove any debris.
Finally, put the burner caps and grates back on, and you have a squeaky clean stove. However, remember the more regularly you clean the stove, the easier it will be, so try to be consistent.
There are generally two types of induction hobs—ceramic and glass. The cleaning method is pretty much the same, although the cleaning materials may differ slightly. However, whether cleaning a ceramic or glass induction hob, avoid flammable cleaners or any cleaners containing bleach or ammonia. Vinegar is a good alternative cleaning material that works well, but something stronger may be needed if the stains are really tough.
Generally, induction hobs are easier to clean than regular stoves as they don't have any parts to be removed and are composed of a flat surface. However, keep in mind that the surface on an induction hob is susceptible to scratches, so you have to be fairly gentle.
One way to clean an induction hob is to dip a piece of soft cloth in vinegar and rub off any spots or stains. Next, you can use a cooktop cleaner to remove tougher stains. If your cooktop has stainless steel elements, clean it with a stainless steel cleaner, and clean the stainless steel along the grain to prevent any scratches. Finally, wipe the cooktop dry with a clean, non-abrasive cloth.
Maintaining the fridge is essential if you want to optimize its function and performance, keeping it running like brand new. A few simple tips can help you do this.
Firstly, check the door seals. A loose seal allows cool air to escape, wasting energy and causing your fridge to work harder. Make sure you clean the seals so that there is no food residue stuck on it preventing it from sealing properly. To check if the seals are tight enough, open the fridge and put a piece of paper half in and half out, then close the fridge again. If the piece of paper slips out easily, you need to call a professional to repair the seal as it is too loose.
Another part to look out for in the fridge is the condenser coil. When the condenser coil is dusty, the fridge won't run properly. Hence, you need to vacuum it or brush of the dust at least twice a year to keep the fridge running efficiently.
Fridges can smell bad after some time, especially if you accidentally leave something rotting in there or spill something in it. You can deodorize the fridge by leaving a cup of coffee in the fridge.
Last but not least, never keep an empty fridge running because the fridge needs stuff in it to maintain low temperatures. So, always fill up the fridge with bottles of water if it's fairly empty.
Before you start cleaning the toaster, make sure it is unplugged and cooled down. The first thing you need to do is remove all the crumbs. Some toasters have a removable tray at the bottom, with older ones, you just have to turn it upside down and shake out all the crumbs. Next, wipe clean the exteriors of the toaster with a cloth soaked in vinegar. Make sure the removable tray is completely dry before putting it back in again.
We hope you have learned some helpful tips through this idea guide.