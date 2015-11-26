7 tips to create the perfect walk in closet

A walk in closet is a perfect addition to the room. Aside from being extremely functional, a nicely designed closet can instantly upgrade the aesthetics of the room. A number of things need to be considered while designing the closet. The amount of space in the room is one of the most important factors. The closet also needs to be in perfect harmony with the design and style of the room or else it will stand out and not in a good way. Many choices are available in design, style, colours, and accessories when it comes to designing a closet. Here is a quick look at some of the important things to remember while setting up a walk in closet in the house to ensure it comes up exactly the way homeowner wanted it to be.
It is important to choose the right space in the room to create a walk in closet or else it will look out of place and cluttered. The part of the room which is least used and has minimal furnishing is the best spot for building the closet. In a smaller room, it will be necessary to squeeze out enough space to accommodate a closet, for this purpose its better to take help from closet designers. The furniture and other decor items may need to be moved to another spot in the same room or completely removed from the room. Smaller rooms may not necessarily have the closet spanning the full wall length. Closets covering the wall partially will spare space for other items. Larger rooms offer wider range of creative choices. But the closest must not dwarf the rest of the decor in comparison.
The walk in closet must be the right accompaniment to the room design. It should naturally provide continuity to the decor, especially when it is an unavoidable part of the room and not separated with sliding doors curtains or curtains. There are no rules when it comes to choosing the wardrobe colour. But it goes without saying that the colours need to coordinate with the overall theme or look and feel of the room. Lighter colours lend a more spacious feel to the room. Thus, they are more suited for smaller rooms. However, if dark colour allies well with the room, it might become the necessary choice. Centre Island lends an additional touch of class and also offers extra storage space. Cabinetry choice largely depends upon the mood and personality of the user.
Closet organization is the key to effective storage. However, what most people don’t realize is that better organization leads to enhanced aesthetics. Well planned racks and cabinets offer clean and uncluttered looks allowing the beauty to remain unaffected. Racks are an integral part of the walk in closets as they accommodate smaller items which may otherwise create a mess. Personal needs determine the number of racks and their size. For instance, shoe racks built in to the closet must be wide enough to accommodate several pairs. On the other hand, racks for the toiletries, towels, and socks could be smaller in size. Evaluating the storage needs will ensure allocation of right amount of space to the racks in the closet.
Functional drawers are a perfect addition to the closet. They provide storage for the items that one may
want to keep rather less organized or casually. Since the items remain hidden inside the drawer, they do not give the uncluttered feel to the overall closet organization. It is best to have a combination of deep and shallow drawers both. Shallow drawers are perfect for keeping smaller items such as jewellery and tiepins. It is much easier to find the small items in a shallow drawer than diving into the pool of items in a deep drawer. Shallow drawers can be better organized with the help of dividers. Deep drawers are perfect for storing larger items such as undergarments, socks, t-shirts, or belts.
Mirrors can accentuate the aesthetics of the closet as well as the entire room in an instant. They also give the feeling of added space to the room. There are primarily two choices available while installing the mirror of the closet door – framed and frameless. Frameless mirrors are for a uniform and elegant, ultra modern looks. If the entire room has a modern feel to it, frameless mirrors on the closet will be a perfect choice. Framed mirrors, however, can be designed for both, traditional and contemporary room setup. Framed mirrors also offer more choices in design and colours. For instance, a frame design slightly arching over the edges of the mirror looks pretty quaint and classy.
Natural light underlines the true colours of the interiors. However, too bright a light and there will be a striking, awkward glare. Therefore, the walk in closet must be positioned such so that the colours are accentuated by the natural light and there is no unnecessary radiance. If room geometry does not allow such a placement, carefully selected artificial lights can do the trick. The idea of lighting is not to make the closet standout but to let it blend with the room decor. A soft glowing chandelier above the closet as a focal point would be a classy supplement to the area. Low-wattage directional lights will be great to illuminate specific sections of the closet.
Aside from drawers and lighting fixtures, there are many other accessories for a walk-in-closet that make it better organized and more visually appealing. Revolving tie rack, mount belt rack, hangers, cap racks, scarf hangers, shelf dividers, or moisture absorber are some of the accessories that truly complete the walk in closet. Accessories must be chosen in such a way so that they blend with the design and style of the closet perfectly.
A well designed walk in closet is a perfect functional add-on to the home as it provides great storage space and keeps the room uncluttered. The idea is to choose the closet style that unites perfectly with the room decor and does not take up too much space.