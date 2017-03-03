Your browser is out-of-date.

Two floors and modern interiors: this house will inspire you

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa Sustentável , Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Single family home
Today on Homify, we take you on a tour of a house that dazzles with its modern and sophisticated façade that features a beautiful red door among the shades of grey. While its design style is contemporary, it has a few elements that are reminiscent of a country-style cottage, including steep sloping roofs, a symmetrical main façade and a wide patio in front. The interiors stand out for their simplicity, but are simultaneously spacious and comfortable.

We invite you to view this beautiful professionally-designed residence to get inspired by some of its spaces.

Front view

At the front, we can see the symmetry in the main structure of the home. The high, greyish-brown wall marks the centre and is crowned with a red double door. On either side of the door are panelled windows at different levels. The annex at the side of the building has a garage with a lower structure. In front of the garage is a patio for parking cars, while a large garden stands outside the main entrance.

Main façade

The main façade allows us to see the complete design. The project was conceived with each structure, piece and detail designed with the goal of creating a habitat for a family in which comfort, safety and tranquillity are of utmost importance. Seen from afar, that’s exactly what the house embodies – strength and stability to give its residents a high quality of life.

Colourful element

The door is a charming element on the otherwise sober façade. Not only is the entrance eye-catching with the intense coral red hue, but it is also discreetly links the interiors and the exterior with transparent glass panes on the door and windows.

Kitchen and dining room

Every area in the interior is spacious and bright as we can see in the kitchen and a part of the dining room. The kitchen is a large and airy room that shares space with the open dining room. The two areas are separated by an island that functions as a breakfast counter in addition to providing workspace for preparing food. Again, the white and grey base colours use coral red for a stand out feature.

Attention to detail

The design style focuses on sober and simple, and this is replicated in every small detail and corner, where care is taken to ensure quality finishes. In the bathroom, we can see this by looking at the image of the sink that has two ceramic basins with modern taps mounted on a long functional counter – contemporary and practical. It’s a simple, but perfect design.

Bedroom

The simplicity is carried through to every room. The master bedroom has a bed with a dark wood headboard and light toned bedside tables with drawers, which create an attractive and interesting contrast of materials.


Towards the upper floor: a wooden staircase with wrought-iron railing

Multimedia and TV

In front of the bed is a multimedia cabinet that complements the overall design using wood in shades of cream and beige. Two accent shelves in orange separate the space and are used for displaying photographs. The moulding around the ceiling brings a classic and formal touch to the space.

We bid goodbye with a view of the back

At the back, the house opens into a patio. A large sliding glass door connects the room to the rear terrace. Notice how the rooms have several windows that can be opened to bring in natural light and to ventilate each area.

If you liked this simple house, see this ideabook for another minimalist home.

15 charming front entrance designs perfect for small houses
Which part of this house is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


