A beautiful and cosy home for the budget conscious

Prefab houses have till recently been used as budget friendly structures that are used for providing low cost housing that can be provide temporary shelter to people struck by natural disasters or accidents. But now prefabricated homes are available in so many varieties and designs that people are increasingly using them instead of regular brick and mortar homes. Prefabricated structures are usually assembled in a factory and these prefabricated modules are assembled on site and installed to create a home at a fraction of the cost and time required to create a traditional home.

The environment-friendly structure is durable and strong enough to withstand storms and earthquakes and is gaining popularity around the world for long term housing. In this article we shall be exploring one such beautiful prefabricated house with attractive exteriors and charming interiors that have been planned with care by the designers.