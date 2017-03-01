A beautiful and cosy home for the budget conscious

Prefab houses have till recently been used as budget friendly structures that are used for providing low cost housing that can be provide temporary shelter to people struck by natural disasters or accidents. But now prefabricated homes are available in so many varieties and designs that people are increasingly using them instead of regular brick and mortar homes. Prefabricated structures are usually assembled in a factory and these prefabricated modules are assembled on site and installed to create a home at a fraction of the cost and time required to create a traditional home.
The environment-friendly structure is durable and strong enough to withstand storms and earthquakes and is gaining popularity around the world for long term housing. In this article we shall be exploring one such beautiful prefabricated house with attractive exteriors and charming interiors that have been planned with care by the designers.
This picture shows the exterior profile of the house that has been painted predominantly in black and white with touches of brown in the background. Its glass front may look fragile but it is elegantly designed and opens up to a wide porch built of bricks with a simple black iron bannister. Located in countryside surroundings you would not believe that this is a modern house with modern décor and latest furniture.
The living room is cozy and minimalist with elegant wall unit in black and white adorning the wall. Though the black and white color combination is urban, the three pendant lights and house plants bring a sense of harmony in the minimalist living room. Stools with attractive colors and geometric patterns add calm points to a static space, while low tables and poles next to them extend the sense of space by visually making the ceiling look higher.
Can you believe that this small house, which is only around 676 Sqft can have a charming garden? The lovely garden with white pebbles on the floor is more than a garden for houseplants in the living room. This roofless region divided from living area by just glass windows brings in natural light and fresh air through the open windows into house interiors creating a cozy and comfortable environment.
The kitchen of this house performs multiple functions of a laundry and cooking. Its wide counter neatly holds the washer and drier on either side of the cooking and storage region. The spacious sink with storage section just below it makes cooking and washing an easy exercise as the laundry machines are at two ends of the kitchen counter. This layout is a great way to use narrow spaces efficiently.
This view of the kitchen completely blocks the laundry functions of the kitchen and presents its ability to act as a service area for meals. The wide black shiny surface of the counter works as a cook and serve area. Stylish bar stools, modern lighting and well-planned storage solutions transform this region into a modern kitchen.
The dark somber colors of this bedroom gives it a soothing and genteel feel. Minimal furniture comprising of a double bed, wardrobe and small tables beside the headboard meet all needs of its residents. Soothing sky blue bedspreads enhance the colors of the tiny blue table lamps on either side of the bed.
The monochromatic bathroom like the rest of the house is simple with all modern elements. Glass shower unit with ceramic floor has been given a stylish twist with bronze toned tiles on the walls that give it an unusual air.
