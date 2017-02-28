15 ideas to place a TV in a small home

Over the last few decades, TVs have become a crucial part of our household. Their shape, size, and functionality might have changed over the years, but what hasn't change is the fact that the whole family comes together to watch the TV. Whenever we get a new house, we might not know which direction the bed will be in or what colour sofa we will get, but what we do know is—the place where we will keep the TV.

Hence, we bring to you 15 smart ways to install the TV in your house, without hampering the overall design and the outlay. Read on for some creative ideas for the same: