15 ideas to place a TV in a small home

Ritika Tiwari
homify Minimalist living room Beige
Over the last few decades, TVs have become a crucial part of our household. Their shape, size, and functionality might have changed over the years, but what hasn't change is the fact that the whole family comes together to watch the TV. Whenever we get a new house, we might not know which direction the bed will be in or what colour sofa we will get, but what we do know is—the place where we will keep the TV.

Hence, we bring to you 15 smart ways to install the TV in your house, without hampering the overall design and the outlay. Read on for some creative ideas for the same:

1. Stretch it out

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your room is stretched out in breadth, then utilise the walls smartly. Add wall textures on one wall and place the TV there. Adding lights to the wall will brighten up the space making the room your special den.

2. The two-way view

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Using a rotating base for your TV, not only makes the TV as the room separator but also adds a style quotient to the space. Get in touch with an expert for the same.

3. On the wooden panel

CASA DE PRAIA - GUARAJUBA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

Add a wooden panel for your TV in the room to make the space stand out. Install a sleek wooden cabinet on the wall just a little bigger than the TV to assign the space specifically for the TV.

4. The TV cabinet

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Installing a TV cabinet with shelves in L-shape like in the image makes the room look huge. Cover the wall with the wooden TV cabinet and use the shelves for keeping books or decorative items.

5. Undertake the industrial style

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit Industasia
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

Recycling the furniture is taking up pace. So why not use that old table or probably an old chest of drawers for your TV? Get it painted and polished and place your TV on it to give the room a modern look.

6. Frame it up

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

It is not mandatory to add huge furniture or a big cabinet for your TV. Just dedicate a small space on a wall to act as the frame for your TV, and you are ready to enjoy your favorite show or movie in your cozy bed.


7. Amidst the shelves

Apartamento decorado RJZ -, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento decorado RJZ -

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

A couple of shelves is all you need to place your favorite electronic item, i.e. TV. Install the TV in between the shelves and decorate the latter with your pictures, books, or decor items. Or in fact, keep two beanbags and use the lower shelf as a table.

8. Modernity with elegance

homify Minimalist living room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrors are the best pal of small rooms, as these make the space look visually bigger. You can, in fact, make your TV look luxurious too by adding mirrors behind it on the furniture behind.

9. Discreet in style

Real Parque Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

If you love minimalist designs, then place your TV against a cutout space on the wall in your living room.

10. It’s magic

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The catch is to hang your TV from the ceiling through a steel pipe. It's not just innovative but absolutely magical.

11. Basic is stylish

Daniel Apartment , BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Instead of going for a lavish furniture or wall textures, keep the wall in white and place the TV on it. You get a simple and an elegant look.

12. Hidden on the wall

Apartamento Alto do Ipiranga, SP Estudio
SP Estudio

SP Estudio
SP Estudio
SP Estudio

Though dark colours do not go well with small spaces, if you are still going for a darker shade, keep the wall for your TV.

13. Blended in in the bookshelf

Chelsea Loft, Maletz Design
Maletz Design

Maletz Design
Maletz Design
Maletz Design

If you are a passionate reader and a cinema lover, then place your TV in the bookshelf, and keep everything for your entertainment in one place.

14. Above the fireplace

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Usually, people do not think of placing TVs just above the fireplace. But, think about it, why not?.

15. In a window

Polo Club Residence and Kitchen , Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

How about placing your TV in the crockery cabinet. Place your chinaware on the lower half and the TV on the upper half of the cabinet.

If you have liked the above ideas, check out the ideabook for more inspiration.

A house full of ideas for a beautiful Indian family
Which one of these TV rooms was your favourite?


