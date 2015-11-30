Using stained glass in home decor

Framing gives a perfect finish to the crafted stained glass. However, it is not absolutely necessary. Primarily, there are two types of frames available – lead channel or zinc frame. Zinc framing is easier as the lead channel requires extensive soldering as described above. There are many ways to hang the glass. The easiest method is to fix the hooks in the window frame and hang the glass with the help of chains or wire.

Crafting a stained glass is an art. Crafted glass can truly enhance the appearance of a place. Stained glass crafting requires several tools and materials and special set of skills. The above outlined steps simplify the crafting process for the beginners. Once crafted, the glass can be hung on the existing window frame.