​How to read an architectural floor plan?

Reading measurements and sizes are the most important part of understanding a floor plan. In a layout, dimensions of the overall area, rooms and exteriors are mentioned in different units of measurement. They might be either in metres, inches or in feet. These dimensions help you make a rough picture in your mind that will further help in any corrections, if needed, before the actual house is ready for construction. The measurements and sizes also help you judge the size of beds, sofa sets and the dining table. Nothing should be too small to be invisible or too large to overshadow other items.

Hope this ideabook provided you with great ideas to read an architectural floor plan. We would also like you to see this wonderful ideabook to embrace your hallway: Simple tips to jazz up the hallway