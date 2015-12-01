​How to buy a home on a budget?

Now while you have decided what to do, you should also be sure about what not to do. Jot down the points that you need to avoid while buying a house. Like you might not want to buy a house in unprotected neighbourhood. Also, you do not want a commercial and crowded set up near your house. These things will ease off your decision making process and will help you shortlist amongst different options. Also, if you are Eco friendly you do not want to waste energy, water and air. Therefore, you will need solar panels, huge glass windows and maybe a rain harvesting station in your new home. Factors like such will help you choose a house easily and more quickly. Also, if you do not want a swimming pool or a garden, you can easily look for a city apartment and can settle there in no time. If there is no need of a home office or study place, you can even go with a minimalist house.

