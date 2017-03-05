A 1200sqft Pune apartment full of fashionable ideas

Designed for a family with traditional yet modern tastes, this apartment is a beautiful as well as functional place combining pretty colours with wooden warmth and abundance of indoor greens. With 1200sqft of area to work with and a budget of 18 lakhs, the architects at Ogling Inches Design Architects managed to make this home spacious, bright, cosy and practical. An open plan layout helped in merging the common areas, thereby making the flat appear expansive.
This image clearly shows the warm and cosy appearance of the corridor that leads to more private quarters in this flat. We love how family photos have been arranged stylishly to deck the wall of this corridor.
A cosy sofa and armchairs in pastel blue and creamy white walls help in making the living space bright and very charming. Printed and mauve cushions add pretty touches to the setting, while potted greens and a beautiful painting offer aesthetic pleasure.
From this vantage point, you can see how sleek and beautifully carved wooden partitions have been used on either side of the dining, to subtly separate the different functional zones. These partitions offer a sense of privacy but don’t hamper the visual openness of the interior.
Presence of beautiful pots holding lively plants adds oodles of natural freshness to the dining area. The wood and glass furniture is sleek, trendy yet very elegant. Don’t miss the quirky cutout patterns at the corner of each chair back.
Slim and dark wooden slats have been mounted against the balcony wall to support the earthen pots holding lush greens. We think it’s a great way to introduce a vertical garden without wasting floor area. The golden glow from the lamp adds to the charming ambiance.
By this time, you must have surely realised how much the homeowners love greenery. But this image is evidence of the fact that they are fun-loving as well. The frog-shaped planter is unique and very eye-catching!
Rendered in light-hued wood with beautiful grains, this minimal yet stylish wardrobe can store everything and anything. We also admire how a compact dressing drawer has been affixed with it to utilise the corner efficiently. A round mirror and pretty potted green complete the look here.
