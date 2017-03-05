Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 1200sqft Pune apartment full of fashionable ideas

Justwords Justwords
Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Designed for a family with traditional yet modern tastes, this apartment is a beautiful as well as functional place combining pretty colours with wooden warmth and abundance of indoor greens. With 1200sqft of area to work with and a budget of 18 lakhs, the architects at Ogling Inches Design Architects managed to make this home spacious, bright, cosy and practical. An open plan layout helped in merging the common areas, thereby making the flat appear expansive.

Inviting corridor

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern living room
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

This image clearly shows the warm and cosy appearance of the corridor that leads to more private quarters in this flat. We love how family photos have been arranged stylishly to deck the wall of this corridor.

Soothing and stylish living

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern living room
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

A cosy sofa and armchairs in pastel blue and creamy white walls help in making the living space bright and very charming. Printed and mauve cushions add pretty touches to the setting, while potted greens and a beautiful painting offer aesthetic pleasure.

Creative touches

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern living room Furniture,Table,Picture frame,Plant,Houseplant,Chair,Couch,Interior design,Building,House
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

From this vantage point, you can see how sleek and beautifully carved wooden partitions have been used on either side of the dining, to subtly separate the different functional zones. These partitions offer a sense of privacy but don’t hamper the visual openness of the interior.

Refreshing dining

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern dining room
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

Presence of beautiful pots holding lively plants adds oodles of natural freshness to the dining area. The wood and glass furniture is sleek, trendy yet very elegant. Don’t miss the quirky cutout patterns at the corner of each chair back.

Lovely vertical garden

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Interior design,Wood,Orange,Textile,Building,Architecture
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

Slim and dark wooden slats have been mounted against the balcony wall to support the earthen pots holding lush greens. We think it’s a great way to introduce a vertical garden without wasting floor area. The golden glow from the lamp adds to the charming ambiance.

Quirky and fun elements

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern dressing room
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

By this time, you must have surely realised how much the homeowners love greenery. But this image is evidence of the fact that they are fun-loving as well. The frog-shaped planter is unique and very eye-catching!

Contemporary storage

Aspirational Apartment, ogling inches design architects ogling inches design architects Modern style bedroom
ogling inches design architects

Aspirational Apartment

ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects
ogling inches design architects

Rendered in light-hued wood with beautiful grains, this minimal yet stylish wardrobe can store everything and anything. We also admire how a compact dressing drawer has been affixed with it to utilise the corner efficiently. A round mirror and pretty potted green complete the look here.

Take another tour for more ideas - A beautiful 7000sqft bungalow in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh

Top 5 - home entrance, Pooja rooms and more..


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks