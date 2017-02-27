6 small kitchen ideas for Indian homes

Irrespective of how small the kitchen space is, if designed thoughtfully, it can turn out to be an example of optimum space utilization. Elements like hidden drawers, customized storage cabinets, the shape of the countertop, and additional benches, together make for a well-planned and well-designed kitchen.
To help you in designing the perfect kitchen even in a small space, here are 6 ideas:
Open kitchens have become a preferable choice of many homeowners, considering that these not just look modern but, in fact, make the overall area look larger. And if you use traditional black and white colour combination in the cabinets and the countertop, you can make the space look even bigger.
In fact, to make the area look larger in small kitchens, it is advised to use pastel or lighter shades on the wall or cabinets. Lighter shades also create a welcoming ambience. Get in touch with a kitchen expert to get further assistance.
The kitchen counter is necessary for activities other than just cooking, like chopping, washing, or laying plates. So, if the countertop isn’t big or wide enough, you can add extra workbenches to the same. Additional kitchen benches are attached to the countertop and can be folded when not in use, and simply lifted up to use.
There are two types of workbenches, i.e. sliding and foldable and work amazingly for small kitchen spaces.
Another creative idea for small kitchen space in the house is to opt for open shelves and baskets instead of closed cabinets. Design kitchen closets or storage cabinets and drawers underneath the countertop and install open shelves above the kitchen top to make the area look open and wide.
The combination of baskets or open racks will surely make the space look big, and also add a style quotient to your kitchen as well.
Furniture also plays a vital role when designing your kitchen. For instance, instead of a full six or eight seater dining table, install a sleek table with six bar stools, with three stools on either side of the table. Retro furniture in the kitchen is all the rage this year and makes the kitchen space look ultra-modern, despite the small size.
When it comes to designing storage cabinets and drawers, it is better to go for different sizes. For instance, jars and containers can be stored in long vertical cabinets, while cutlery and daily utensils can be stored in drawers just below the cooking stove.
In fact, if the space allows, it is advised to install a vertical pantry in the kitchen, to store all extra groceries and items. This way you can reduce the number of cabinets on the outside and enclose them in the pantry, away from children. You can install a pull-out pantry for your ease.
Let’s say if adding a dining area in the kitchen space is difficult for you, then a service window is your answer. The service window helps connects the kitchen with the dining area through a track or slab and makes the working practical and a lot more convenient.
If these areas have inspired you or triggered the creative space in your mind, then browse through the ideabook here.