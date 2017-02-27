Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

40 pictures of interior décor ideas for your home

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Rincón renovado!, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Designing a house that is perfect from every angle and curve with just the right kind of furniture and accessories that are in vogue is close to impossible for most homeowners. It is common to feel confused about simple elements like using the right floor tiles with wall colors and furniture layout that is worthy of admiration.

Here are is a list of essential design elements, furniture, furnishings and décor objects that are popular around the world and can be used to enhance the beauty of your home’s interiors. These ideas can be adapted to homes of any layout and design depending on their basic structure and décor style.

1. Classic white

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Open floor design with rustic style interiors across kitchen, dining room and living room is a solution for cramped homes. White color across the entire stretch makes the interiors look spacious.

2. Soothing interiors

Appartamento a Verona, Pierangelo Laterza Pierangelo Laterza Minimalist living room
Pierangelo Laterza

Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza

This minimalist living area with cozy sofas and casual decor is definitely the preferred relaxation space without much detail.

3. The classic style family room

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Classic does not mean old-fashioned anymore as vintage furniture looks harmonious together with modern furniture. The key lies in assimilating all the elements in harmonious manner with background of the room.

4. Simple and minimalist

CASA EN SAN ISIDRO, Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Modern living room
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados

Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados

When you have a busy schedule with little time to spare for cleaning everyday then select a layout that is simple and does not take long to tidy up and restore order.

5. Enjoy the view

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

If the house is located at a strategic curve or angle then build a special room to enjoy a panoramic view. Do not forget to take care of the environment around you so it can still be enjoyed all time.

6. Strong relationship with nature

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Folding panoramic doors instead of walls that can be opened wide enough allow family to enjoy nature without stepping out of the house.


7. Retro tastes

Planalto, FCstudio FCstudio Modern living room
FCstudio

FCstudio
FCstudio
FCstudio

Old furniture that is still in good condition can become tables or short chairs and combined with modern furniture. Make sure both have something in common like same color of seat cushion or patterns.

8. White and luminous

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

A well-lit room not only appears larger, but also facilitates easy movement and mobility.

9. Glorious textures

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Rustic style walls & floors Iron/Steel Orange
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Small open to air space in the house enable easy air circulation that keeps the house cool even during hottest summers. The wood paneling behind the image is mounted as a colorful background within neutral surroundings.

10. Twin living rooms

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegant living room has a twin in the terrace that can be used to accommodate guests during parties by just walking through the window!!

11. Colors of nature

Rincón renovado!, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Eclectic style living room
Estudio 17.30

Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30

Bright colors usually imply a dynamic personality and friendly nature so here is a room with a view of green countryside that matches colorful elements in the room.

12. Reflections

Authentic Lofts, NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style living room
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

Reflective glass in the form of large window, chandelier, mirrors and ceilings is reminiscent of palaces of yore. Although the color of the monochrome living room furniture is dark against and the floor white, large windows and reflective surfaces brighten the room.

13. Jovial atmosphere

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern living room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

A jovial and friendly family tends to have plenty of close friends that would love to relax for friendly chats and meals in region that does not contain expensive furniture and furnishings. 

14. Understated elegance

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern living room
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

Simple furniture resting against the backdrop of neutral colors and fine teak-wood floor presents a restful picture of understated elegance.

15. Suspended in mid-air

M-Design Room divider, Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd

M-Design Room divider

Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd

The fireplace is not in common use around tropical areas so if you like this design, furnace can be replaced with something equally picturesque like an aquarium or ornamental plants.

16. Timeless ethnic touch

Loo Mapu, Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Country style living room
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos

Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos

Ethnic patterns on carpets, wall hangings, cushions and other furnishings look harmonious with the other traditional elements in the Mediterranean-style room. Want to adopt something similar with Indian patterns?

17. Heaven in the suburbs

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room White
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

If you have a television as wide as this then weekend trips to local movie theaters can be exchanged for a more private experience in your entertainment room.  Weekend evenings can be enjoyed by watching movies, live or recorded concerts and games with friends, children, or friends.

18. Natural wood

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern living room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

This house made entirely of wood  feels warm during cold weather and cool in hot weather. If you want a house that protects residents from changing weather conditions with minimal use of artificial heating and cooling methods then this option could prove useful.

19. Touching the sky

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style living room
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

Designing this home was a unique experience as it meant converting a factory or warehouse into a residential unit. Instead of repainting the entire walls from floor to ceiling, the owners has modified only sections that are in regular use to create a rustic home that is decent enough for family living.

20. Engaging colors and patterns

Sala CMJ, marianamoraldiseño marianamoraldiseño Modern living room
marianamoraldiseño

marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño

Grayish green background walls will create a dark room which will have to be balanced with colorful prints and patterns with white base.

21. Home office

CASA PORTAL 2015, PSV Arquitectura y Diseño PSV Arquitectura y Diseño Modern living room
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

In addition to providing shelter, a home also serves as a place of work for several individuals unable to secure a full time job. This home office is spacious and suitable for people that are starting own business as it can be separated into work region and place to receive clients and engage in meetings.

22. Elegant, simple and modern

Квартира в "Ark Palace", Kristina Petraitis Design House Kristina Petraitis Design House Minimalist living room
Kristina Petraitis Design House

Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House

Combination of chandelier and ceiling light extending across dining area and living room is a touch of simple luxury that adds class to this region.

23. Bright colors for a cheerful living room

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The positive effect of bright colors on human moods can never be completely estimated as it is hard to gauge if mood swings can be can be overcome with bright colors. Combination of solid colors with jewel tones makes the living room bright and welcoming. 

24. Sombre elegance

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

The unique rectangular geometric pattern on the wall is the center of attraction here so any other kind of decor will only be superficial. Adding simple wood furniture and highlighting the pattern with strategically placed floor lamps enhances the elegance of this room'.

25. The kitchen, dining room, living room together

Casa Storni, Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Minimalist living room
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

An ideal alternative to divide small space without without dividing walls is to slice it up with furniture placed in different clusters. In addition to using different furniture and furnishings, each area can have unique lighting arrangements with lamps of different designs.

26. Graceful and sturdy concrete

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

The walls and roof made of concrete that require minimal adornment provide industrial touch to the dwelling. Decorating it with  matching furniture,  indoor plants, natural fiber carpets and mats complete the decor.

27. Decorating narrow spaces

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Beige color can also give the impression of breadth and space to narrow rooms especially if decorated with wooden furniture. Striking against the glass facade.

28. Pop art for art lovers

Ambientaciones, Ornatto Ornatto Modern living room
Ornatto

Ornatto
Ornatto
Ornatto

An all-white room full of graphic art works would definitely gladden the heart of every art lover.

29. Decoration on multiple planes

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

We can manage uneven conditions by making furniture that suit ground realities like this. Area couches and cushions on the steps around the sofas are nice to relax.

30. Cozy and warm

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style living room
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

If old furniture is still fit for use then it can be adopted for use within modern setting as there is always demand for quality vintage furniture. Old furniture like chairs, tables, dressers when reclaimed will help bring an eclectic feel to the surroundings.

31. Warm in winter

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

In cold Scandinavian conditions the insulating effect of wood is adopted to cover floor and walls. In this Scandinavian style living room the charming fireplace keeps the region warm even in the midst of snowfall.

32. Combination of white and bright colors

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

The versatile white color can be easily combined with solid colors and jewel tones like green and orange to make striking decor combinations like these.

33. Rustic ceiling arched doorways

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Thick wooden bars across the ceiling support charming arches that reach close to the ceiling for a majestic living area. Modern sofas make this room into a meeting of old and new styles.

34. Private nook for the nerd

Nuevo Catálogo 2015, Lola Glamour Lola Glamour Study/officeStorage
Lola Glamour

Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour

Book-lovers often tend to get immersed in stories and forget their surroundings so a reading area like a library should have  conducive environment. A stylish bookcase, comfortable sofa, soft cushions and soft rugs or carpets along with sufficient lighting is needed to create a private nook.

35. French style

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Impressed with finesse of French decor and want to adopt something close to that at home? Adopt French-style interior by making an eclectic combination of rustic and classic furniture and decor that will be widely appreciated by friends and family alike. 

36. High ceiling

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

High ceiling in traditional homes have been used as air inlets with wide windows on the corners of the room. Here the ceiling has been cleverly used to create an additional floor on the sides with long rectangular space separated into living, dining and kitchen areas. 

37. A wooden cabin with arched roof

Casa estudio de madera, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

The wooden roof, wooden walls with floor tiles to match should be made of wood that is suitable to local climatic and environmental conditions to avoid early damage. 

38. Rustic and warm

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

Large glass windows serve as room divider in this rustic style living room with brick walls. Hand woven rugs and tropical ornamental plants complement the rustic ambience in partnership with decorative lights.

39. Simple and minimalist

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Tropical style living room
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

The high ceilings are only just above the family room which results in a design style that is both cozy and enchanting. This region brings in natural light and fresh air into the entire region making it look like an architectural marvel.

40. The family room

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern living room
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Family rooms that were a thing of the past with joint families are making a comeback in large homes that people like to gather with friends and family members across generations. Doesn't this rustic room with vintage furniture and furnishings remind you of childhood days spent at grandparents home? 

Now that your interiors are decorated let us explore Fabulous ideas to light up interior walls of your house.

An artistically designed apartment in Kolkata
Which idea do you feel is the easiest and toughest to adopt? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks